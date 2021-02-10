Marvel removes anti-Semitic content featuring jewellery shop with star of David from Hulk comic

Marvel character The Hulk (Pixabay)

Marvel has taken down an anti-Semitic trope from both the print and the digital edition of the latest issue of its Immortal Hulk comic after receiving immense flak from several quarters.

A report by The Guardian said after the Hulk comic was published last week, many readers had raised an objection to the part where the character Joe Fixit entered a jewellery store named ‘Cronemberg’s Jewery’, with Jewish symbol - Star of David – on the window.

The report quotes the site ComicsXF as saying: “[The] only conceivable interpretation, to put it frankly, is that this is a visual play on the old and anti-semitic trope of Jews running the diamond business.”

Joe Bennett, the artist of the issue, took to Facebook to apologise after the uproar against the content and said: “I have been including references to famous horror directors to pay respects to the genre throughout the series, and in Immortal Hulk #43, I included a nod to David Cronenberg. The misspellings on the window were an honest but terrible mistake — since I was writing backwards, I accidentally spelled both of those words wrong.”

He further wrote: “I have no excuse for how I depicted the Star of David. I failed to understand this troubling and offensive stereotype, and after listening to you all, I now understand my mistake. This was wrong, offensive, and hurtful in many ways. This is a mistake I must own, and I am sorry to everyone who I hurt by this. I am working with Marvel to correct this, and I am using this lesson to reflect on how I approach my stories and my work.”