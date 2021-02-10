MARKET NEWS

Marvel removes anti-Semitic content featuring jewellery shop with star of David from Hulk comic

After the Hulk comic was published last week, many readers had raised an objection to the part where the character Joe Fixit entered a jewellery store named ‘Cronemberg’s Jewery’, with Jewish symbol - Star of David – on the window.

Moneycontrol News
February 10, 2021 / 08:42 PM IST
Marvel character The Hulk (Pixabay)

Marvel has taken down an anti-Semitic trope from both the print and the digital edition of the latest issue of its Immortal Hulk comic after receiving immense flak from several quarters.

A report by The Guardian said after the Hulk comic was published last week, many readers had raised an objection to the part where the character Joe Fixit entered a jewellery store named ‘Cronemberg’s Jewery’, with Jewish symbol - Star of David – on the window.

The report quotes the site ComicsXF as saying: “[The] only conceivable interpretation, to put it frankly, is that this is a visual play on the old and anti-semitic trope of Jews running the diamond business.”

Joe Bennett, the artist of the issue, took to Facebook to apologise after the uproar against the content and said: “I have been including references to famous horror directors to pay respects to the genre throughout the series, and in Immortal Hulk #43, I included a nod to David Cronenberg. The misspellings on the window were an honest but terrible mistake — since I was writing backwards, I accidentally spelled both of those words wrong.”

He further wrote: “I have no excuse for how I depicted the Star of David. I failed to understand this troubling and offensive stereotype, and after listening to you all, I now understand my mistake. This was wrong, offensive, and hurtful in many ways. This is a mistake I must own, and I am sorry to everyone who I hurt by this. I am working with Marvel to correct this, and I am using this lesson to reflect on how I approach my stories and my work.”
Moneycontrol News
first published: Feb 10, 2021 08:42 pm

