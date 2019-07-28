Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are in for a treat with release of phase 4 films over 2 years

With the release of SpiderMan Far From Home, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) eagerly wait for the beginning of phase 4 of the popular film franchise.

Last week MCU announced a slate of new releases scheduled for the next year. These films will dig deeper into the storylines of the Marvel characters that the audience has been watching for years.

Starting with the Black Widow, the shooting for which has started in Europe, Marvel will begin its phase 4 from May next year.

The release of Black Widow will be followed by Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which will be followed by The Eternals — A film with big names like Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek set to star in it.

While there will be fewer Marvel releases next year, 2021 will be an eventful year for the studio and movie-goers around the world with as many as six offerings from the Marvel Universe.

These include Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, WandaVision, Loki, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, What If…, Hawkeye, Thor: Love and Thunder.

These releases mean that exciting times are ahead for all Marvel fans in India especially with Disney and MCU focusing on the Indian market where time and again the fan-base has proved its love for the Marvel offerings.

Looking at Marvel’s movie pipeline, it seems that Hollywood films in India will have a stronger viewership, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Hollywood celebrities would start coming to India to promote their films.

Marvel’s last release SpiderMan Far From Home opened big in India with collections to the tune of Rs 45 crore during its four day weekend when it released on July 5 in 1,945 screens.

The other releases this year brought by the studio also had a strong run at the box office.

Marvel’s first standalone woman superhero film, Captain Marvel, which had hit Indian theatres this March, saw its first day numbers hitting double digits at over Rs 13 crore.

Currently, amid all the Hollywood releases, it is the Avengers franchise that is topping the charts with Avengers Infinity War and Avengers Endgame.

In fact, India became the sixth largest foreign market for Avengers Endgame.

With 10 new films, Marvel fans have a lot to look forward to and there also few films that are yet to be announced.

Movies like Blade, Black Panther 2, Captain Marvel 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Fantastic Four and X-Men are in the works, but no release date has been assigned to these films yet.

While nothing for the Avengers franchise was announced at the San Diego Comic-Con panel last week, rumours suggest that films like Young Avengers and Dark Avengers may be in the works.