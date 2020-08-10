Marketing music online | Now, access songs of Shakuntala Devi on Instagram Reels

The movie business is experimenting with digital platforms now more than ever.

From releasing films directly on video streaming platforms to using social media for music promotion, the film industry is taking a digital-first approach in every aspect of the film business during COVID-19.

Recently, music partners of Vidya Balan-starrer Shakuntala Devi launched the music of the film on Instagram Reels on their page @zeemusiccompany.

Reels on Instagram is a short video-sharing format that was launched recently.

Songs like 'Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi' and ‘Rani Hindustani’, composed by duo Sachin-Jigar, can be accessed exclusively on the Zee Music's Instagram profile within the Reels tab.

Plus, Vidya Balan has asked her fans to create their Reels with the music of Shakuntala Devi.

“Music on Instagram has seen great usage and has laid the foundation for the success for Reels, as it brings alive the entertainment experience on the platform. Latest music, such as this one (songs of Shakuntala Devi), helps create trending moments on the platform and embeds the music in popular culture,” said Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Media Partnerships, Facebook India.

Be it music promotion or film promotion, digital has become the go-to platform for marketers.

In fact, experts estimate that digital is currently grabbing upwards of 20 percent of a film’s overall marketing budget. Earlier it accounted for 5 to 10 percent of the movie’s marketing budget.

While TV has traditionally been the driver medium for film or music promotion of movies, over the last two to three years digital has come up as a strong driver medium along with TV, added experts.

They also believe that digital is more trackable and that it is better to talk to an audience online than broadcast (TV).

Along with better tracking, digital is less expensive compared to other mediums like outdoor, TV. Also, online promotions of music and films result in better returns, say experts.