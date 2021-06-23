Cash payments by politician: Designers Manish Malhotra, Ritu Kumar and Sabyasachi under ED lens

Three of the top fashion designers of India have found themselves under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate as it has reportedly summoned them to explain payments made in cash by a Punjab political leader.

Sources in the ED have told News18 that it is likely to issue notices to the designers to call them for questioning in New Delhi.

Their transactions with the political leader, who is an elected MLA, is said to have come to light during a money-laundering investigation conducted by ED.

Documents procured by them during this investigation reveal that these designers gave the clothes for a wedding organised by the official. However, these garments whose worth ran into lakhs, were paid for by the MLA in cash.

A case of income tax fraud is likely to be registered against the politician as well as the three designers, sources within the ED have said, adding that the Income Tax department will do its own investigation into the case once the ED has questioned them and submitted a report.