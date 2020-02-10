‘Malang’ surprises with better-than-expected weekend, ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ continues blockbuster run

Before its release, Malang was not carrying much hype. The trailer had met with mixed reactions, songs had not really worked and the lead pair of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani had not quite made heads turns. Hence, it was expected that, at best, the film would have an opening weekend collection of around Rs 20-22 crore.

However, what transpired was something better for this Mohit Suri directed film, with Rs 25.3 crore coming in. This is actually a decent number for the film which was basically catering only to youth at urban multiplexes and yet it has managed to cover some sort of a distance. A good hold from here on the weekdays should help it sail through.

As for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, it is continuing its blockbuster run in the fifth week as well. The Ajay Devgn-starrer is unstoppable, as witnessed over the weekend gone by as well. The collections are staying on to be super steady with the Friday holding up quite well and then major jumps seen on Saturday as well as Sunday. Currently standing at Rs 266.8 crore, the film is a huge blockbuster already and is aiming for a lifetime number in excess of Rs 280 crore.

Shikara may turn out to be a small surprise runner at theatres as its weekend managed to touch Rs 4.9 crore. Not many would have pegged this as a lifetime number for the film. Now, at bare minimum, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directed film could score a double of that at the box office. In fact, it could go even beyond that. The hold over the weekdays would indicate where it is heading for, eventually. There was hardly any awareness around the film before its release, so, Shikara has done well enough to reach where it has so far.

As for Jawaani Jaaneman, it has emerged as a coverage affair from the theatrical standpoint. Though it would have qualified as a neat success had the lifetime collection been in the range of Rs 30-40 crore, it has still done well enough to aim for an eventual total of around Rs 30 crore. On its second weekend, the Saif Ali Khan-starrer stayed fair and that has pushed the 10-day total to Rs 24.5 crore. Ideally, this should have been the first week total for the Nitin Kakkar-directed film. Yet, it has at least done far better than the likes of Laal Kaptaan, Kaalakaandi and Chef that could not even reach a double digit lifetime collection and here, Jawaani Jaaneman is crossing the lifetime number of Baazaar — all being Saif Ali Khan solo starrers.

(Joginder Tuteja is a trade expert and film critic. Views are personal)