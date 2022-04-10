Malaika Arora says she's on 'road to recovery' after accident, will return to work soon

Malaika Arora shared a lengthy note on Instagram, thanking all those who took care of her and prayed for her well-being. (Image credit: malaikaaroraofficial/Twitter)

Actor-model Malaika Arora, who recently sustained minor injuries after she met with an accident, says she is recovering and will return to work soon.

Last week, Arora met with an accident near Khopoli on Mumbai-Pune Expressway and was admitted to a hospital and kept under observation. She came home the same day.

On Saturday, the 48-year-old actor shared a lengthy note on Instagram, thanking all those who took care of her and prayed for her well-being. She said moments like these are not epiphanies but strong reminders that one must always offer gratitude to those, who shower love and good wishes, especially at a time when it is most needed.

"A big heartfelt thank you to each and every one of you for being there making sure I come out of this with renewed vigour. I'm now on my road to recovery and I assure you, I'm a fighter and I'll be back before you know it!" Malaika Arora wrote.

She said the last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable.

"Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened," she added. The actor expressed gratitude to her own staff, doctors, family and friends for all their care and support. The actor expressed gratitude to her own staff, doctors, family and friends for all their care and support.

"Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels – be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff," Arora wrote.

"They made me feel safe and secure instantly and I am so very grateful for that. And finally, of course the love that came in from my friends, family, my team and my Insta fam was just so reassuring," she added.

Arora's partner actor Arjun Kapoor, sister Amrita Arora, friend Kareena Kapoor Khan, had visited her this week.





