Making of Ponniyin Selvan: How Mani Ratnam translated Kalki’s vision into film

Adapting Kalki Krishnamurthy’s ever popular historical fiction novel Ponniyin Selvan to the screen was a long-standing dream of the Tamil film industry, from the days of superstar M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) who purchased the rights for the novel in 1958. But with so many characters, locations and plot threads to cover, it seemed like an impossible task to condense the richness of the novel into a single film. If the entire Tamil industry turned up for the film’s audio launch, including veteran superstars Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, it is because of the sense of ownership that they all feel towards the novel that has towered over the literary landscape of the state.

Mani Ratnam, who finally pulled off the feat in 2022, had tried to make Ponniyin Selvan in the 1980s and later in the early 2010s, but each time, the project had to be abandoned due to budgetary constraints. It was not until S.S. Rajamouli was able to demonstrate the viability of a two-part film with the Baahubali series (2015, 2017) that production companies began to believe it was worth taking the financial risk.

The influence of the novel, however, is evident in Ratnam’s earlier films such as Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018), which is about the succession battle for a criminal empire. Prakash Raj played the patriarch in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, and the role of Emperor Sundara Chola in Ponniyin Selvan. Vikram’s character from Ravanan (2010) is also closely modelled on the erratic behaviour that he exhibits as Aditha Karikalan in Ponniyin Selvan.

Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan is a largely faithful adaptation, and was co-written by him along with Jeyamohan and Elango Kumaravel. Interestingly, Kumaravel is from the Magic Lantern theatre group that first adapted the novel for the stage in 1999, marking Kalki’s 100th birth anniversary. The play, which was scripted by Kumaravel, premiered on April 14 that year in Thanjavur, the capital city of the Cholas. It was four hours long, and cost Rs 50 lakh to produce. Not surprisingly, when Ratnam embarked on the project after production giant Lyca gave its green signal, Kumaravel was brought on board to work on the script.

Even so, the team made many changes to the screenplay at the editing stage. Editor Sreekar Prasad revealed that originally, Ponniyin Selvan began with introducing the three male characters – Aditha Karikalan (Vikram), Arulmozhi Varman (Jayam Ravi) and Vandiyathevan (Karthi). But this was changed while editing, and the film starts with Aditha Karikalan’s battlefield scene along with Vandiyathevan. Arulmozhi is introduced in the second half, in a war sequence in Sri Lanka.

As those who have read the novel would know, the title ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ refers to Arulmozhi Varman but the story isn’t centred around him. Rather, it’s about the battle for the crown in the Chola empire that influences Arulmozhi to make a historic decision at the end of the novel. So, fracturing the narrative and allowing the different characters an opportunity to grow in the minds of the audience worked to the film’s advantage.

Not all the scenes in the film are from the novel. For example, the scene when Kundavai speaks to the Chola allies about the impending marriage of her brothers is crucial in the film but isn’t a part of Kalki’s series. Such scenes, however, have been carefully written in keeping with how Kalki constructed the characters and their personalities. Kundavai was known for her political manoeuvres, and the scene proves just that with the drama that’s expected of cinema.

Writer Jeyamohan had been part of Ratnam’s attempt to make Ponniyin Selvan in the early 2010s. At the time, Tamil superstar Vijay and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu had signed the film, but it was shelved because Ratnam wasn’t convinced that the film would work. The director believed that the VFX technology available at the time wouldn’t be able to do justice to the film. When he eventually made it, though, Ratnam was insistent that the film isn’t overly dependent on VFX to tell the story. He said that this was because he wanted Ponniyin Selvan to stand the test of time, and that inevitable improvements in VFX technology would always make a film that had too much of it look dated in the future. After considering various actors for the multi-starrer, the final cast of the film had Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Karthi and Jayam Ravi in lead roles.

Art director Thota Tharani, who worked with Ratnam in blockbusters such as Nayagan (1987), Thalapathy (1991) and Bombay (1995), was tasked with recreating the Chola era. The temples from that time period were the main reference points for the team. In an interview, Tharani revealed that the Latha Mandapam where Vandiyathevan (Karthi) meets Nandini (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) was the first set that they erected for the film. It is an important scene where Vandiyathevan slowly begins to understand the swirling conspiracies around the Chola clan.

Kalki’s novel wouldn’t have been what it is without Maniam’s illustrations that helped the readers visualise the intriguing characters. The novel was published as a serialized story in Kalki magazine from 1950 to 1954, and many readers got the pages of the magazine bound to preserve the beautiful illustrations. When creating the look for the characters in the film, the team stuck to how Maniam had imagined them, particularly Nandini and Kundavai who sport iconic hairdos that many female fans across generations have imitated.

Though it was conceived as a two-part film, both the parts were shot at a stretch of 137 days despite interruptions to the schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ratnam knew that it would be very difficult to get the dates of all the actors involved in the film a second time, and hence the decision. Cinematographer Ravi Varman, the magician behind the stunning frames in Ponniyin Selvan, hails from Thanjavur and had grown up listening to stories about the Chola dynasty. In fact, he has said that he chose his last name ‘Varman’ inspired by Chola kings such as Arulmozhi Varman.

According to Varman, Ratnam wanted a realistic and contemporary feel for the film though it’s a period drama, and the cinematographer suggested Mel Gibson’s epic historical drama Braveheart (1995) as a reference. Rajamouli had redefined the period drama through his Baahubali films, but Ratnam was clear that Ponniyin Selvan shouldn’t overdo the bombast associated with the genre. This was a good call because fans of the novel would have been disappointed if the films had lost the gentle spirit that runs through Ponniyin Selvan. The story revolves around a succession battle, but it’s as much about the internal journeys of its characters as it is about the in-fighting and wars. It isn’t the kind of hypermasculine narrative that we’re used to watching on screen now.

This was an era without electricity, and the lighting had to look natural. Despite these limitations, Varman lit up each of the characters differently to convey a sense of their personality. For instance, using cross lighting to reflect Aditha Karikalan’s hot-blooded, conflicted mind. The film also uses a handheld camera to sharpen this effect. The scene when Karikalan discovers Veerapandiyan, for example. The camera takes us through the forest to show the hut where the injured Pandya king is being nursed by Nandini. We’re in Karikalan’s shoes, and we discover the secret along with him.

In contrast to Karikalan’s wavering mind, Nandini’s face is like still water, and always in golden hues. Many of the shots are suggestive of a snake – it’s a description that’s straight from the books where she’s often called a “she-cobra”. Watch the scene when Vandiyathevan meets her at her palace. It’s a top angle shot where she’s reclining on a couch, and then slowly gets up to gather herself and receive the guest. Her movements are deliberate and sinuous, and the shot is wonderfully suggestive of her cold-blooded, deceptive nature.

Mani Ratnam’s films are incomplete without AR Rahman’s music, and the compositions in Ponniyin Selvan appear at pivotal moments. The ‘Devaralan Aattam’ song, for instance, is positioned to inspire equal parts awe and fear in Vandiyathevan as he enters the Kadambur palace where there is a conspiracy afoot against the Cholas. The ‘Chola Chola’ song is where Aditha Karikalan reveals what exactly happened between him and Nandini, and makes for a terrific interval block. The fiery boatwoman Poonkuzhali (Aishwarya Lekshmi) is introduced through the soothing ‘Alaikadal’ song. Though her character is disappointingly truncated in the film, the song is at least able to capture her independent spirit and melancholy.

Ponniyin Selvan was a massive hit in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and the overseas market. It didn’t do so well in the Telugu states and the Hindi belt, but the film grossed over Rs 500 crore in total. While the first film mostly served to set up the various characters, the connections between them and the different plot threads, the second is expected to have a lot more action. The sequel will be released on April 28, a landmark date for the Tamil film industry when a seven-decade dream will come to fruition.

