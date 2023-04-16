 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Making of Ponniyin Selvan: How Mani Ratnam translated Kalki’s vision into film

Sowmya Rajendran
Apr 16, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST

With help from writers Jeyamohan and Elango Kumaravel, art director Thota Tharani (Bombay), cinematographer Ravi Varman, A.R. Rahman and actors Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Trisha, among others.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Ponniyin Selvan 2. Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan is a largely faithful adaptation, and was co-written by him along with Jeyamohan and Elango Kumaravel. (Image source: Twitter/Lyca Productions)

Adapting Kalki Krishnamurthy’s ever popular historical fiction novel Ponniyin Selvan to the screen was a long-standing dream of the Tamil film industry, from the days of superstar M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) who purchased the rights for the novel in 1958. But with so many characters, locations and plot threads to cover, it seemed like an impossible task to condense the richness of the novel into a single film. If the entire Tamil industry turned up for the film’s audio launch, including veteran superstars Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, it is because of the sense of ownership that they all feel towards the novel that has towered over the literary landscape of the state.

(Cover art: Vanathi Pathippagam)

Mani Ratnam, who finally pulled off the feat in 2022, had tried to make Ponniyin Selvan in the 1980s and later in the early 2010s, but each time, the project had to be abandoned due to budgetary constraints. It was not until S.S. Rajamouli was able to demonstrate the viability of a two-part film with the Baahubali series (2015, 2017) that production companies began to believe it was worth taking the financial risk.

The influence of the novel, however, is evident in Ratnam’s earlier films such as Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018), which is about the succession battle for a criminal empire. Prakash Raj played the patriarch in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, and the role of Emperor Sundara Chola in Ponniyin Selvan. Vikram’s character from Ravanan (2010) is also closely modelled on the erratic behaviour that he exhibits as Aditha Karikalan in Ponniyin Selvan.