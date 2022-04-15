Mai review: Sakshi Tanwar is a revelation in this slow-burn murder mystery

Sakshi Tanwar plays a nurse and a grieving mom in 'Mai'. (Image: Screen grab)

Bollywood’s most memorable dialogue connected to a mom is ‘Mere paas ma hai!’ and why not? Average moms spend their days doing things for their family: cooking, cleaning, chasing kids to eat healthy, do schoolwork, behave… But Bollywood also gave us Mother India, where ma can pick up a gun and shoot her favourite son because she holds respect for women above all else. Mai is another kind of mom.

In Mai, Clean Slate Filmz (owned by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma) took a ‘sanskari’ TV mom/bhabhi - who shot to fame with Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki - stripped her of chirpiness (also her sexy bhabhi label) and gave her skills that Liam Neeson might wish his silly daughter who was ‘Taken’ had. These skills, combined with her love for her daughter make for a lethal combination.

Straight off the bat, as the trailer itself suggests, you know that Sheel/Mai (Sakshi Tanwar) has suffered a loss: the tragic death of her daughter. She’s convinced that there’s more to the accident than everyone thinks. She pursues and pursues every clue, every strange statement and gets to the bottom of it all.

Wamiqa Gabbi plays Sheel's daughter, a doctor who has lost her voice after a childhood accident and communicates in sign language. It is her death that shocks Sheel and propels her to investigate the accident.

Vivek Mushran plays Mai's weak husband. It’s an interesting character because you know so many strong women who are married to the weaker brother. Vivek Mushran runs the family medical store, but is mostly awol from work, helping people in the neighbourhood fixing appliances and doing repair work. His older brother is a doctor, stern to the point of rudeness and obviously rich, so he and his wife treat both Sheel and her husband rather badly.

Sheel is a nurse at Geeta Bhawan, an old folks home, and looks after terminally ill patients with a smile. One of her patients is a woman who is suffering from dementia and is visited by her son Mr Jawahar (Prashant Narayanan) who seems like a big shot (he is accompanied by all kinds of goons).

The story gets more and more tangled as Sheel realises that her daughter was not just killed accidentally. There’s a scam in the medical business (Sheel’s daughter worked at the Geeta Pathology lab, and was a doctor) and we see that Jawahar and his mistress Neelam (played by Raima Sen) are a part of what looks more like a money-laundering business than some drug scam. To add to the complication, there’s a bunch of SPF investigating this scam cash transported by men from Lucknow to Surat… Plus, there’s a USB key to a Swiss bank account that is lost…

All sounds very complicated, doesn’t it? But Sheel keeps stumbling on to the oddest of things and her sense of fearlessness when it comes to finding out who killed her daughter is an awe-inspiring thing. Her character is so well written, at one point I was mentally warning the baddies, ‘Boss! Don’t provoke her! She’s going to…’

It’s so satisfying to see her beat the baddies up. What’s so cool about her is that she comes across as a saree-clad aunty. But hoo-boy! She climbs walls, sneaks into the homes of baddies, all while wearing a saree, sneakers and carrying a handbag.

Speaking of baddies, Prashant Narayanan shows up as Jawahar and creeps you out (without ever dressing up in women’s clothes as he is wont to do in movies). Neelam, Raghu, Neelam’s supposed lover Keshav, Jawahar and his pal all have hidden motives and we watch them as they have to deal with Sakshi’s Mai one by one. Sakshi Tanwar as Sheel/Mai has quite a presence in the show, she throws all kinds of shade on the baddies.

I loved the fact that there is no elaborate intro to each of the six episodes of the show. It’s like they finally figured out that binge-watchers will skip the intro, so there isn’t one. Good on the makers! The show starts off with a bang and you are happy that the first episode is stuffed well with action. It’s in the next three episodes - when the action slows down a bit, and you keep seeing Sheel go through the same things in order to get somewhere - that you wonder where the show is going (Sheel putting salve on the wounds of the baddie when she caused the injuries is odd and boring to watch, but each time she gets a little more information, so I suppose it is worth the pain). Also, they don't make use of the wonderful character they introduce: Seema Bhargava/Pahwa. Her backstory is interesting, and yet the story uses her only as an assistant to Sheel. That's a pity.

Moreover, the show seems to be in a perpetual night, so you wonder why all the action happens only in dark, dingy places…But the end of the season has such a super twist, you want season 2 to show up soon.

Sridevi’s Mom and Raveena Tandon’s Maatr have nothing on this medically qualified Mai who will stab you with a syringe to overpower the biggest foul-mouthed baddie. And she doesn’t let you forget her temper is as boiling hot as that pot on the stovetop. So don’t mess with Mai, watch her on Netflix!





