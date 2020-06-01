Maharashtra allows film, TV shoots with social distancing

The Maharashtra government, on the evening of May 31, gave permission to resume shooting for films, TV and web series.

The state government has laid down conditions for resumption of shooting work.

Units will have to adhere to social distancing norms and hygiene practices.

Along with this, shooting can take place in only with the permission from the district authorities of the region.

To shoot in Film City which is one of the most famous studios of India, a permission from the district collector will be necessary.

Production units will have to adhere to standard operating procedure (SOP).

The shooting of about 70 Hindi and 40 Marathi films and 10 web series was on halt since March 19.

According to estimates, 30,000 episodes of television content is produced every year.

A delegation of representatives of the entertainment industry urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray earlier in May to allow the resumption of shooting work. They pointed out that the total investment in Hindi television was Rs 5,000 crore and, in Marathi TV content, it was Rs 250 crore.

Also, many daily wage workers are struggling because of no work.

Recently, a TV actress called Preksha Mehta, who had done shows like Crime Patrol, committed suicide. Reportedly, the actress was worried about not getting work after the lockdown.

This is the second such case in recent times. Days before Mehta’s suicide, actor Manmeet Grewal took his life due to financial issues. One of Grewal’s close friends revealed that Manmeet had been dealing with financial crisis and was unable to earn due to the lockdown.

Along with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu has also allowed indoor shooting of TV serials.



