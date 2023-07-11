English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Madonna speaks out for first time since hospitalisation: 'First thought was my children'

    Madonna, 64, last month was found unresponsive and rushed to a New York City hospital, where she spent the time in the ICU.

    Associated Press
    July 11, 2023 / 08:50 AM IST
    Madonna Grammys AFP

    Madonna is delaying her 84-date tour due to start on July 15.

    Madonna says she is focused on her health and getting back on stage after a "serious bacterial infection" that led to her hospitalisation in an intensive care unit for several days last month.

    "I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life," the pop superstar wrote on Instagram. "My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show."

    "My focus now is on my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can," she continued.

    The North American leg of her career-spanning Celebration Tour, originally scheduled to kick off July 15 in Vancouver and run through October 8 in Las Vegas, has been postponed. Her tour will now start on October 14, at London's O2 Arena.

    Live Nation confirmed the postponement. "Rescheduled dates will be announced as soon as possible. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets as they will be valid for the new dates once announced," a statement read.

    Related stories

    According to her manager Guy Oseary, on June 24, Madonna "developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU," as he wrote on Instagram a few days later. "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected."

    Associated Press
    Tags: #Madonna
    first published: Jul 11, 2023 08:39 am