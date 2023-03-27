Madhuri Dixit fan sends legal notice to Netflix over derogatory remarks in 'Big Bang Theory'

In the said episode of 'Big Bang Theory', Raj called Madhuri Dixit a 'leprous pr**titute' in comparison to Aishwarya Rai.

A fan of Madhuri Dixit has sent a legal notice to Netflix asking the streaming giant to remove one of the episodes of its popular show Big Bang Theory in which one of the characters have used derogatory remarks against the actor.

Author and political analyst Mithun Vijay Kumar said in a release that in the first episode of season two of the popular sitcom, the character Rajesh Koothrapalli aka Raj, played by Kunal Nayyar, described Madhuri Dixit in a way that was not only offensive but also defamatory.

He called for Netflix remove the episode immediately and failure to do so would result in legal action for promoting discrimination against women. The legal notice states that such content can have a negative impact on society, particularly in perpetuating harmful stereotypes against women. He further states that the content promotes sexism and misogyny which is not acceptable in any form.

In the episode of Big Bang Theory, Raj is seen listening to the title song of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai featuring Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel. When another character Sheldon Cooper referred to Ameesha Patel as Aishwarya Rai. A heated discussion follows during which Sheldon refers to Aishwarya Rai as a poor man’s Madhuri Dixit and Raj, who is an ardent fan of the beauty queen, calls her a "Goddess" and refers to Madhuri Dixit as a "leprous pr**titute" in comparison to Aishwarya Rai.

Speaking about the legal notice, Mithun Vijay Kumar said, "It is important to hold companies like Netflix accountable for their actions and to ensure that they are sensitive to the cultural values and sentiments of the communities they serve."

"I strongly believe that streaming service providers have a responsibility to carefully curate the content that they offer on their platforms. It is their duty to ensure that the material they present does not include derogatory, offensive, or defamatory content."

