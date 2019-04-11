App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 06:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lucifer's success in newer overseas markets to open more opportunities for Malayalam film industry

Film experts say that Lucifer has emerged a trendsetter for Malayalam films in the international market.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam
Whatsapp

Mohanlal's Lucifer has been able to take the Malayalam film industry into new markets such as USA and Canada, which have otherwise been dominated by Hindi movies.

Talking to Moneycontrol, film trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai said: "USA is ruled by Telugu and Hindi films. But of late Telugu films are doing better than the Hindi films. It is a Hindi dominated market because there are Pakistanis too, and that is why Hindi films have done well. But because of the large number of Telugu people in the US, the Telugu market has become as big as Hindi market. Tamil market is huge because of Sri Lankan population and also techies from Chennai. And now Malayalam has found a place there because of the large number of Malayalis residing there."

According to reports, Lucifer opened in around 78 screens across USA and Canada gathered Rs 2.7 crore in the opening weekend. Releasing on March 28 worldwide, the film continues its strong performance in the two territories.

Until April 7, the action drama crossed Rs 3.48 crore in USA, earned Rs 81.75 lakh, Rs 2.30 crore, Rs 66.75 lakh and Rs 36.28 lakh from Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand, respectively.

related news

In the first weekend, Lucifer managed to rank number 20 and 16 in USA and Canada at the box office. It also found traction in unconventional markets like Arctic in Canada and Niagara Falls which is reportedly the first time for an Indian film.

Globally, the movie has crossed Rs 100-crore mark.

Film experts say that Lucifer has emerged a trendsetter for Malayalam films internationally by recording big numbers outside traditional markets like UAE-GCC in particular.  

"GCC countries are big markets for Malayalam films because among Indians majority is Malayali population. 80 percent of the market is Malayali. Now they have discovered a new market in USA which is a bigger market. However, at the moment Gulf still rules but US is a dollar paying market," he said.

The success of Lucifer in the international arena is an eye opener for the Malayalam film industry which will encourage more filmmakers to explore newer markets.

"For the Malayalam film industry the biggest lesson learnt from Lucifer is that they should have simultaneous opening in all the places then there is a market for it otherwise it gets pirated," added Pillai.  

2018 turned out to be a tough year for the otherwise thriving Malayalam movie market due to the Kerala floods.

In 2015, 2016, and 2017, the industry down south delivered many promising projects.

In 2015, over 140 films were released by the Malayalam film industry, a 2016 KPMG report said. Two of the biggest blockbusters – Premam and Ennu Ninte Moideen – made on a budget of under Rs 5 crore and Rs 12 crore respectively, collected more than Rs 50 crore at the box office, courtesy their good content.

A KPMG report said that Malayalam movies performed exceptionally well in 2016 with the top ten movies garnering nearly double the revenue as compared to 2015 in the overseas market. This growth can be attributed to the higher number of movies released overseas and an increase in the number of screens on which they got released.

However, after a weak 2018 and a bleak start in 2019, Lucifer has come as a pleasant surprise for Mollywood.

"They (Malayalam filmmakers) are producing more offbeat within the mainstream format. Malayalam films content wise are far superior than other language movie. But a film like Lucifer is a mass movie and now people will come out with similar movies," said Pillai.  
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 06:55 pm

tags #Entertainment #Mohanlal

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Kangana Ranaut shrugs off Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy performance as ‘m ...

IPL 2019: Bookies making the most of the ongoing IPL season all thanks ...

Exclusive: Janhvi Kapoor is undertaking military style training for Gu ...

Student of the Year 2 posters: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya P ...

Shah Rukh Khan's on screen 'son' has grown up to be a pretty 'lady', p ...

Shahid Kapoor: I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day for Kabir Singh

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rajneeti, Yuva; top 5 films on politics you ...

Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra becomes the first ever Indian actor to ...

Exclusive: Rajinikanths' Darbar poster designer Vinci Raj responds to ...

Siddaramaiah Tells Minorities, BCs and Dalits not to Vote for Modi

As Parts of Kashmir Valley Go To Polls, Voters Vow to Save J&K's Speci ...

Kangana Ranaut Takes a Dig at Alia Bhatt, Calls Her 'Gully Boy' Perfor ...

After Spat With Mehbooba Mufti, Gautam Gambhir Campaigns for Jitendra ...

At Last Village on Indo-Pak Border, Residents Keep Date with Democracy ...

IPL 2019 | Goswami Credits IPL Experience for Growth in Life

Irrfan Khan is Delighted to be With His Fans, See Video from Sets of ' ...

Interstellar Black Hole Image of Gargantua Was Not Too Far From Realit ...

Supreme Court Imposes Fine of Rs 20 Lakh on WB Govt for 'Virtual Ban' ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP seeks new term with old manifesto

Lok Sabha elections 2019: From Indian Railways to NaMo TV, Election Co ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Violence, reports of EVM glitches and missing ...

IMF paying close attention to India data, says chief economist Gita Go ...

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested by British police at Ecuador ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty below 11,600 as voting for 2019 ...

Is it time to book profits in auto stocks? DSP Investment has an advic ...

Century Plyboards' Keshav Bhajanka upbeat despite CLSA downgrade

Expect cyclical revival in corporate earnings going forward, says UTI ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: As Western UP goes to poll, everybody wants a ...

'Regime has fallen': Sudan president Omar-al-Bashir ousted by army aft ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Naxal-affected Bastar, Congress and BJP wa ...

It is finally acche din for Vivek Oberoi: Why EC stalling Modi biopic ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: How Facebook, Google and Twitter are dealing ...

Champions League: Barcelona cruise to victory in second gear as Manche ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Speaking truth to power: Iqra Khilji presents 'Khabees' and 'Haq Paras ...

Is India being unfairly targeted internationally on non-transparency o ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.