Low expectations from Bollywood's new offering despite Diwali, no big films in sight for release this year

While theatres have a new Bollywood offering to run, expectations in terms of box office business is low for Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is Bollywood's first new release in cinemas since theatres had to shut shop in March due to coronavirus-led lockdown.

Film trade analysts are expecting that it may do a lifetime business of around Rs 10 crore. In terms of opening day numbers, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is expected to do around Rs 1 crore.

The film is estimated to have been made on a budget of Rs 7 to 9 crore and it will be released in around 800 to 1,000 screens. While the scale of release as compared to pre-COVID period is not small for such a film, the box office expectations are lower due to the coronavirus impact.

Despite releasing during Diwali holiday, the buzz around the film is not strong. According to experts, impact on on-ground marketing campaigns due to coronavirus scare has led to low buzz around the film.

Plus, a small size film with no big stars is also one reason that experts point out is resulting in less buzz around the movie.

But theatres, for a while, will have to depend on small to medium-size films as big offerings especially big budget Bollywood movies are likely to release only next year.

Reliance Entertainment's group CEO, Shibasish Sarkar has also said that Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 will now release next year instead of Christmas this year.

According to Sarkar, the reopening date for theatres in Maharashtra came late and was not enough to market the film before its release in December this year.

In addition, the overseas market looks tricky due to rising cases of coronavirus again globally. Last year, the box office contribution from overseas theatrical was Rs 2,700 crore, according to FICCI-EY report.

Experts say that overseas collections may not be that important for small to medium-size films but for big budget ventures an India-only release may not viable.

Along with Bollywood, film industry down south is also offering small films currently. For Diwali, Tamil-language films like Biskoth, Irandam Kuththu, Marijuana and Thatrom Thookrom have released on the big screen.