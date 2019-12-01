Loved ‘Lust Stories’? Now get ready for ‘Ghost Stories’ as directors’ team returns to Netflix

We all know what a treat it was for Netflix and the viewers when the directors' team comprising Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee came together last time for the series -- Lust Stories.

The band of directors is returning to the platform. But this time, not with stories on lust, but fear. It is the horror genre that the directors are experimenting with as they have announced the release of their new venture called Ghost Stories.

Available on Netflix from January 1, 2020, there is anticipation for the anthology film Ghost Stories especially with Lust Stories directors teaming together once again.

We all know how big a success Lust Stories became. After all, how many series get nominated for The Emmy Awards? The series had received two nominations for The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

Lust Stories had a big contribution to Netflix’s viewership growth in India. The series became Netflix’s largest-watched original in the first month, in terms of viewership percentages, among all the markets it operates in.

All this was also reflected in the profits that Netflix's Indian arm saw during 2018-19.

According to reports, Netflix has seen 700 percent growth in India in the last two years.

The Reed Hastings’ over the top platform (OTT) recorded profits of Rs 20 lakh and a turnover of Rs 58 crore in FY18. In 2019, the profit soared to Rs 5.1 crore with revenue standing at Rs 466.7 crore.

Now, the release of Ghost Stories will only make Netflix’s optimism about the Indian market stronger.

We can say this because the horror genre, according to experts, is the most successful genre in terms of ROI (return on investment). It has the highest ROI not only in India but Hollywood too.

Apart from good returns, the genre is also global.

Film experts say that if there is a good horror film, then the filmmakers get the opportunity to unbox not only India, but also other parts of the world.

Yet, Bollywood has only limited number of films belonging to this category.

Now, noticeable filmmakers and big production houses are treading this path.

Realising horror genre’s potential, now, every stakeholder in the film industry is taking note of this genre that is considered as a safe bet in Hollywood.