KK's legacy will live on

It was the early 1980s. A young boy, a die-hard Kishore Kumar fan, was singing ‘Pyaar Deewana Hota Hai’ on a small stage at his colony’s annual function. He was also stealing glances at this girl he liked very much. Later, when this boy was in class 10, he would go up to her and tell her that he needed to have her in his life. The boy was KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath) and years after that incident, in 1991, he would marry that girl, Jyothi.

***

Today on social media, many are calling KK the ‘voice of love’ and they are right. His tracks, love songs or otherwise, have been nothing short of iconic. He was never publicity crazy and kept to his work mostly, yet his fans would know him anywhere - his voice, his songs were unmistakably his.

Growing up, his love for music was always constant as he played the drums, was a vocalist and part of a rock band during his student life in Delhi. In the mid-'90s, encouraged by Jyothi, he came to Mumbai to pursue his dreams. His first break in the Hindi film music industry was with Gulzar Saab’s song "Chhod Aaye Hum" from Maachis (1996). The words of this song meant a lot to him because he had left his home in Delhi to come to Mumbai and that came through in the song. The thehrav, the soulful, masterful rendition won hearts all over.

However, he did not get much work in Bollywood for some time after that. He went into advertising. Hundreds of jingles later, he met Lesle Lewis and told him about his long cherished dream of wanting to do an album with him. Lesle was a senior musician then, and laughed it off - after all, one needed a lot to bring out an album. Without the backing of a label, it was not possible and KK did not have that at that point. But he did not give up.

Leslee was very fond of KK as a young singer and loved him for the wonderful human being he was, and so he introduced KK to Sony Music. The label agreed to do the album only if Leslee would be a part of it. So of course he agreed. Soon after that, on April 16, 1999, Sony Music released KK’s first studio album, Pal – eight songs, arranged, composed and produced by Lesle with lyrics by Mehboob.

‘Hum, rahen ya na rahen kal, Kal yaad aayenge ke ye pal’ was a huge hit over two decades ago and after the sad demise of KK, on Tuesday (May 31) night, it seems to reverberate in the hearts of his fans. This track was a part of KK’s Pal.

On the night of May 31, 2022, the 53-year-old singer performed live at Kolkata’s iconic Nazrul Mancha auditorium till 8:30 pm. Post that he returned to his hotel, complaining he wasn’t feeling well. When his condition deteriorated, he was rushed to the CMRI hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. He had performed back-to-back shows in the metro and sung some of his iconic chartbusters. Doctors later said one of his arteries was 80 percent clogged and he died of a cardiac arrest. They opined he might have been saved if CPR had been given...

KK was always an entertainer, a performer, not just singing and interacting on live stage but also beatboxing and whistling entire lines flawlessly on the microphone.

Working with almost all the best music composers in our country, in the last few decades of his career in the Hindi film music industry, he gave us many evergreen tracks like "Tada Tadap Ke" (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam), "Aankhon Mein Teri" (Om Shanti Om), "Khuda Jaane" (Bachna Ae Haseeno), "Aashayein" (Iqbal), "Zara Sa" (Jannat), and peppy numbers like "Make Some Noise For The Desi Boyz" (Desi Boyz), "Tune Maari Entriyaan" (Gunday) and so many others...