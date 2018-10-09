Love for Garba music is the same across the world, says Dandiya Queen Falguni Pathak

Every 90’s child grew up listening to Falguni Pathak’s songs. From pop music presented in oh-so-cute videos to live performances on stage rocking Garba and Dandiya nights, the indie-pop singer created a niche for herself in the Indian music industry.

Decades have passed, but there is no decline in her popularity. It is still growing and has now extended outside Indian boundaries too. The singer frequently takes stage abroad, where thousands come and tap their feet to her tunes.

Recently, in a tête-à-tête with Moneycontrol, the singer talked about her career, evolution in Indian music and its present form, plans of returning to the world of pop music and especially what she is known for – Garba music.

The singer, who is known as Dandiya Queen, is busy nowadays in preparations for her stage performances to be held during the Navratri, starting on October 10. However, the tiresome vocal practices had no impact on the enthusiasm of Falguni.

A mention of mere Garba was enough to bring about a sparkle in her eyes and a jingle in her voice. However, when it comes to participating in this Gujarati dance style, her enthusiasm is limited to the stage. “I do not actually miss playing Garba. Seeing people dancing to our tunes satisfies me,” said the singer.

On this Navratri, Falguni will perform at Borivali in Mumbai. Besides, she has many other engagements in India and abroad. Having performed across several parts of the world, the singer finds no difference in enthusiasm of people stepping in to enjoy Garba. “The love for Garba is the same everywhere. People come with the same zeal and vigour in every part of the world. It’s just headcounts that differ, as more people turn up for such events in India than other countries.”

There was a time when Falguni had become famous among the youth with her soothing Hindi love songs having a mix of pop and Gujarati Garba music. But now, for several years, she has been staying away. Asked about it, she said with a smile, “Those albums were released by Universal Music. They approached me with a proposal to release pop albums at that time.” If any music studio would offer her to compose songs, she would love to be back, said Falguni.

With nearly three decades in the music industry, the veteran singer thinks there has been much transition in this sector. “The songs have become too techno. The old feel of music is missing today. This is the reason that the songs, made earlier, became legendary and are still fresh in the minds of music lovers. The electronisation of music has reduced life of songs and limited them to the memory of people only for a short period of time.”

However, asked about bringing change to her style of singing, Falguni quips, Garba music has its own form which is going on since its inception. “To keep its fervour alive, it should not be changed. Thus, my singing style will also remain unchanged,” she signed off.