Louis Vuitton buys world's second-largest diamond

Ambitious French luxury brand Louis Vuitton recently added another feather to its gem-studded cap when it bought the world’s second-largest diamond. The diamond, named Sewelo, is a palm-sized, 1758-carat rough diamond with a dark colour.

The diamond’s name means 'rare find' in the southern African Tswana language and was recovered by Lucara Diamond Corp in Botswana last April. The Corp, along with Belgian diamond manufacturer HB Company, has collaborated with Louis Vuitton to polish and manufacture multiple smaller jewels from the Sewelo diamond.

The CEO of Lucara Diamond, Eira Thomas, said, "We are delighted to be partnering with Louis Vuitton, the famous luxury House, to transform the historic, 1,758-carat Sewelô, Botswana's largest diamond, into a collection of fine jewellery that will commemorate this extraordinary discovery and contribute direct benefits to our local communities of interest in Botswana."

Though Lucara Diamond has not officially disclosed the price of the diamond, the company has confirmed that it will receive an upfront payment for the diamond and will retain a 50 percent interest in the individual polished diamonds that are produced from the Sewelo.