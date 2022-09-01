English
    LOTR: Rings of Power, Cuttputlli, Sundari Gardens and other big OTT releases this week

    Here's what to watch on Zee5, Disney+Hotstar, SonyLIV, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Lionsgate Play in Week 1 of September 2022

    September 01, 2022 / 06:52 PM IST
    'Cuttputlli', featuring Rakul Preet Singh and Akshay Kumar, is a remake of the Tamil crime thriller 'Ratsasan'.

    September 2 will see the highest number of releases in multiple languages across various OTT platforms this month. Check out what is there in store and pick your favourite already!

    Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 (Netflix)

    The series debuted in November 2020 and offered a glimpse into the lives of Neelam Kothari (wife of Sameer Soni), Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), Seema Khan (now ex-wife of Sohail Khan), and Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday). The reality show promises to have a lot more drama in its second season. Expect guest appearances by Karan Johar (the show producer), filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, Badshah, Bobby Deol, Jackie Shroff, Ananya Panday and others. The show is inspired by the popular international series The Real Housewives.

    Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power (Amazon Prime Video)

    Touted to be one of the most expensive television series ever made, this fantasy series is an adaptation of JRR Tolkien’s legendary trilogy The Lord of the Rings (LOTR) and its appendices. It has been developed by JD Payne and Patrick McKay.

    Set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before Tolkien's other books, this epic drama promises a journey into unknown kingdoms, some fabulous special effects, gripping story line and more.

    The makers have reiterated that even the LOTR-uninitiated can watch this series as it needs no prior knowledge of LOTR. Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, with new episodes dropping weekly.

    Cuttputlli (Disney+Hotstar)

    Akshay Kumar-starrer Cuttputlli is a remake of the Tamil crime thriller, Ratsasan. Directed by Ranjit Tiwari, the film also features Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta, and Gurpreet Ghuggi in pivotal roles. Set in the hill station Kasuli, the story is about three  murders, one cop, one city and a serial-killer on the prowl.

    Vikrant Rona (Zee5)

    This Kannada suspense thriller starring Kichcha Sudeep has been written and directed by Anup Bhandari, and is slated to release in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam. Set in a small village in a rainforest, the story is about mysterious events and murders and how a cop comes to uncover the truth.

    Kaatteri (Netflix)

    This Kollywood thriller, horror, comedy set in a haunted town has been directed by Deekay and stars Vaibhav, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Sonam Bajwa, Aathmika, Ponnambalam and others.

    My Dear Bootham (Zee5)

    Directed by Kollywood's N. Raghavan, this kids fantasy comedy drama stars Prrabhudeva as the genie. The story is about a young boy finding a doll (just like Alladin’s lamp) in an abandoned cave and releases the king of all genies, Karkimuki, who then helps him with all his daily issues.

    Sundari Gardens (SonyLIV)

    Starring Neeraj Madhav and Aparna Balamurali, Sundari Gardens, a Malayalam romantic drama is the story of a school librarian and an English teacher who fall in love. Alphons Joseph has composed for this  musical romance. Written and directed by the debutant director Charlie Davis, it will directly premiere on the OTT platform.

    P - Valley: Season 2 (Lionsgate Play)

    This drama series is adapted from the hit original play Pussy Valley. Starring Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan and Elarica Johnson, the story is about people who work at a strip club in the Mississippi Delta.

    Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2-Agni Pariksha (Zee5)

    The sequel to Khuda Haafiz (2020), Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2-Agni Pariksha is a heavy-duty action-thriller that is high on emotion and drama. This Faruk Kabir directorial starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi did not perform as expected at the box office but the OTT release is touted to help it recover.

    first published: Sep 1, 2022 06:52 pm
