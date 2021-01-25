MARKET NEWS

Looking for a buyer for his Bandra flat; Manoj Bajpayee teases viewers ahead of The Family Man 2

Maintaining a cryptic quirk in sync with the show's theme, Manoj Bajpayee left netizens perplexed after he tweeted that he was looking for buyers for his flat in Bandra.

Moneycontrol News
January 25, 2021 / 03:37 PM IST
Image- Twitter-@BajpayeeManoj

Ever since the trailer of Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man 2 released, lead actor Manoj Bajpayee has been trending on Twitter. Maintaining a cryptic quirk in sync with the show's theme, Bajpayee left netizens perplexed after he tweeted that he was looking for buyers for his flat in Bandra.

Check out the tweet here:

Bajpayee had earlier announced that the trailer of his series will drop on January 19. However, for reasons unknown, the makers didn't release the trailer on the day they promised. Soon, #TheFamilyManSeason2 trended on Twitter after netizens churned hilarious memes as they reacted to the delay.

Before the announcement of trailer release, the makers had unveiled the teaser of The Family Man 2 which left the fans confused. The video features Srikant (Bajpayee's) family and the TASC force looking out for him after he disappears.

The drama which is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 12 will feature south actor Samantha Akkineni as an antagonist. In season 2, Srikant while struggling to juggle both his personal and professional lives, will be pitted against a new nemesis, Raji (Samantha).

Besides Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, and Sharad Kelkar, will be seen reprising their roles. Created, directed and produced by Raj and DK, the show also features Darshan Kumar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur and Seema Biswas.
TAGS: #Entertainment #India #Manoj Bajpayee #The Family Man 2 #trends
first published: Jan 25, 2021 03:37 pm

