Lollapalooza India 2023 next weekend: Venue, ticket prices, line-up

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 21, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST

Lollapalooza 2023: India will be the first country in Asia to host the global musical extravaganza.

Lollapalooza is coming to Asia for the first time ever.

Music festival Lollapalooza will make its Asia debut this year with a two-day event in Mumbai. The extravaganza will take place at Mahalaxmi Race Course on January 28 and 29.

Ahead of the event, here is a look at the artiste line-up and ticket prices.

Lollapalooza 2023 will bring together artistes from myriad genres--indie, techno and electronic dance music (EDM), among others.

The festival will feature over 40 acts, including American pop rock band Imagine Dragons, dream pop group Cigarettes After Sex, rapper AP Dhillon and Indie folk artiste Prateek Kuhad.

In India, Lollapalooza is being promoted by ticketing platform BookMyShow.

"With a mix of some stellar Indian talent and global artists coming together on the same stage, we expect nothing short of magic," BookMyShow CEO Ashish Hemrajani said about the event.