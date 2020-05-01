Lockdown impact | Ramayana becomes world's most-watched show in GEC genre

Ramanand Sagar’s popular television serial ‘Ramayana’, which Doordarshan began airing again after the nationwide lockdown was announced, has achieved the honour of becoming the world's most-watched TV show.

As of April 16, 2020, the show was seen by 7.7 crore viewers, DD India said on its official Twitter handle.



WORLD RECORD!!

Rebroadcast of #Ramayana on #Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April pic.twitter.com/hCVSggyqIE

— Doordarshan National (@DDNational) April 30, 2020

In the social media post, dated April 30, DD India wrote:

Doordarshan began broadcasting re-runs of old hit shows ever since the lockdown was announced, to keep people entertained as they remained confined to the four walls of their homes. It began re-telecasting ‘Ramayana’ from March 28 after there was a public demand for it.

The show based on the life of mythical character Lord Ram was first aired on the channel back in January 1987 and ended in July 1988.

A total of 78 episodes of the serial was made by Ramanand Sagar, based on Rishi Valmiki’s ‘Ramayana’ and Tulsidas’ ‘Ramcharitmanas’. Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhaliya played the lead roles of Ram and his wife Sita, respectively.

During its first run on TV, the show had gained a cult, breaking all records of viewership and popularity. In fact, until June 2003, the show featured in ‘Limca Book of Records’ as “the most-watched mythological serial in the world”.

