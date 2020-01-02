Live events upping the entertainment quotient in India

Isn’t it fun to attend a Zakir Khan stand-up show or Katy Perry’s concert with people who are as big a fan as you are of these artistes?

Nowadays, not always are people limiting their entertainment to screen-based activities, but want to connect more through shared experiences.

It is this desire that led to a 23 percent growth in the number of events listed on BookMyShow in 2019 as compared to 2018 with over 17,500 events.

Sunburn, the home-grown music festival grew significantly this year with over 3,00,000 fans attending the festival across shows.

When it comes to live events wholly executed by BookMyShow, it grew 156 percent since last year.

Cricket continued to be the top-selling category with most ticket sales in the live entertainment segment.

The sport was followed closely by music concerts with people attending music concerts from across India.

For U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2019, 26 percent of attendees traveled from NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Ahmedabad for the Mumbai concert.

Around 24 percent of the customers who bought tickets to the concert were first time transactors for a live event in Mumbai.

Along with U2, a number of international events were brought to India last year including NBA India Games 2019, Aziz Ansari - Road to Nowhere, Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., The Grub Fest.

For the NBA India Games 2019, top three categories of premium tickets were sold out within seven days of tickets going live. The games saw 100 percent occupancy with the average ticket price for the event at Rs 12,000.

Overall, number of international live events listed on BookMyShow grew 62 percent in 2019. The demand for international live events grew significantly at 119 percent.

While tier II and III markets are opening up for live events especially due to comedy, on BookMyShow it was people from Mumbai that held pole position when it came to live entertainment experiences followed by NCR and Chennai.

What’s more is that Jaipur dethroned Kochi as the city with most number of customers buying tickets for live entertainment offerings. Jaipur was followed by Kochi and Guwahati.

Along with BookMyShow, there is another platform testifying the growth of live events which according to experts is contributing 50 percent revenues to the overall online ticketing market in India.

In an earlier interview to Moneycontrol, Paytm Insider CEO Shreyas Srinivasan had said that the platform had sold over 7.5 million tickets and welcomed fans to over 20,000 events across various categories in India last year.