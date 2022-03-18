Live events industry bets big on Holi weekend as it looks to leave Covid behind

Live events industry, one of the sectors worst-hit by the coronavirus outbreak, is slowly but steadily making a comeback and players are betting big on Holi for revival.

People are eager to step out as this is the first big festival of the year, said Varun Khare, Business Head, Live Entertainment (IPs and partnerships), Paytm Insider.

Holi, the festival of colour, is being celebrated on Friday, March 18, making it an extended weekend.

Amit Relan, Co-Founder, Woot Factor Brand Architects, an event management company, said the Holi weekend would be key for the industry in terms of setting the pace for the rest of the year.

In 2020, the sector's revenue nosedived to Rs 2,700 crore from Rs 8,300 crore in the previous year, an Ernst and Young (EY) study said. Even last year was a write-off for the live events industry due to the second COVID-19 wave with restrictions on gatherings.

But this year, the industry is geared up to host ground events as the number of COVID-19 cases has dropped to almost a two-year low, giving states the confidence to lift of restrictions, especially on outdoor events.

Holi hopes

For the Holi weekend alone, Paytm Insider is seeing over 300 Holi-themed experiences, including a mix of performances, parties, and outdoor celebrations listed across premium venues and hotels in the country.

"The response has been highly positive in terms of ticket sales across cities. Compared to 2019's sales, we’ve witnessed a 40 percent increase in ticket sales for Holi-themed events this year," said Khare.

He added that during the Holi weekend well-known musician Ilaiyaraaja would perform in Chennai, and Candian singer-songwriter The PropheC would have a concer in Goa.

"We also have several upcoming tours including artists like Lucky Ali, Dhvani Bhanushali, When Chai Met Toast, Jasleen Royal, BACARDI NH7 Weekender, India Cocktail Week and experiences by Gin Explorers Club," said Khare.

Holi-themed events are listed across 39 cities at hotels and venues and audiences will find a range of performances, parties and getaways featuring big artistes like Nucleya, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jass Manak and Raftaar along with many more, said Khare.

"We’ve also teamed up with popular venues like Tap Resto Bar, Bora Bora Duty Free, Prism Club & Kitchen, Marbela Beach Resort, Glory Goa and The Lalit Mumbai," he added.

Relan said that there is an upscale in engagement this Holi and the event lineup is much more adventurous than the previous two years.

Khare said organisers are able to host events with a lot more flexibility as restrictions have been eased.

"Holi is the first big festival where we have noticed an increase in bookings and event listings, taking a massive step towards hitting pre-covid numbers," he said.

No normalcy yet

He, however, added that they are still awaiting directions from authorities in certain states for large format experiences.

Relan also added that the event scale is still conservative compared to where the industry was before the Covid outbreak.

"We (live events industry) are far off from normalcy. Normalcy for us means that there is a longer gestation period for large scale events.

“However, brand and event curators are starting to plan on barely a month’s notice and this definitely isn’t normal. But that being said, the industry has definitely picked up pace from where we were in mid-2020 and early 2021," he said.

Road to recovery

He estimates the industry is back to 50 percent of where it was in 2019. "It is opening up, you do see a lot of brands coming up with experiential events and outbound engagement activities. While smaller number of participants or attendees are being preferred for MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) or outstation events, for local scenes like concerts, comedy events or screenings there are higher engagement numbers, Relan added.

Paytm Insider's Khare said after Holi, they are seeing a strong resurgence in concerts and comedy shows across cities.

"In the next quarter, we can expect both; events listed on the platform, and tickets sold to go back to pre-covid levels. We’re optimistic that the rest of this year will further see the revival of the live events space," he said.