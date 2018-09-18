Literary world experiments with book trailers, Bollywood lends a helping hand

The latest marketing tool in the world of literature is promoting the written word via celluloid. Book trailers are slowly making their way in and authors are using it to stand out from the crowd. Recently, a trailer for Chetan Bhagat’s book, directed by filmmaker Mohit Suri, was released.

What are book trailers?

A book trailer is a short video that advertises a book. They act much like a commercial or a trailer for a feature film. A well-crafted movie preview creates excitement and convinces people to buy tickets. In the same way, a professional book trailer will engage audiences and generate interest in a book.

An effective book trailer will lay out the plot, build intrigue, create a buzz using cinema-quality audio and video. And this is where Bollywood is lending a helping hand to authors in India. In a first, a production unit, filmmaker and actors were roped in for the trailer of Bhagat’s book.

How much do book trailers cost?

The cost for book trailers can start at a few thousand rupees and go up to lakhs — all depends on what the author wants.

Fiction-thriller writer Ashwini Sanghi had spent Rs 5,000 for his first book trailer from his own pocket. But by the time he was on his third book, the budget had gone up.

Not always is the cost borne by the author. First-time writers have to shell out from their own pockets, but for established authors, the cost is taken care of by the publisher.

Authors that used trailers to promote their books in India:

Author Amish Tripathi released video trailers for his Shiva trilogy — Scion Of Ikshvaku and Sita: Warrior of Mithila.

Author Ashwini Sanghi released video trailers for his Bharat series

Author Ajitabha Bose released trailers for his books In Love with Shah Rukh Khan, and It’s My Love Story.