Lisa Marie Presley dies of cardiac arrest: 5 points about Elvis Presley's daughter

Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley, died on Thursday after she suffered cardiac arrest. She was 54. The singer suffered cardiac arrest in her Los Angeles home, according to entertainment website TMZ. She was then taken to hospital.

Here are 10 things to know about Lisa Marie Presley:



Lisa Marie Presley was born in 1968 and was the owner of her father's Graceland mansion in Memphis, a popular tourist attraction.



She was nine years old when Elvis died at Graceland in 1977.



She lived with her mother, Priscilla Presley, in California after her parents split up in 1973.



Her first album, “To Whom It May Concern,” came out in 2003 when she was 35. It was followed by 2005's "Now What," and both hit the top 10 of the Billboard 200 album chart. A third album, "Storm and Grace," was released in 2012.



Lisa Marie Presley was the sole heir of the Elvis Presley Trust. She sold her majority interest in 2005. She retained ownership of Graceland Mansion itself, the 13 acres around it and items inside the home. Her son is buried there, along with her father and other members of the Presley family.



She was married four times. She married pop star Michael Jackson in 1994 in Dominican Republic, just 20 days after her divorce from her first husband, musician Danny Keough. Presley and Jackson divorced in 1996. She was also married to actor Nicholas Cage.



The singer-songwriter had four children. Her only son, Benjamin Keough, died in 2020 at age 27. Daughter Riley Keough, 33, is an actress. Her two other daughters are twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 14.



Presley was involved in numerous humanitarian causes, from anti-poverty programs administered through the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation to relief efforts after Hurricane Katrina. She would receive formal citations from New Orleans and Memphis, Tennessee for her work.



Her last public appearance was at the Golden Globes on Tuesday, on hand to celebrate Austin Butler’s award for playing her father. Just days before, she was in Memphis at Graceland, the mansion where Elvis lived, and died, on January 8 to celebrate her father’s birth anniversary.



Lisa Marie Presley was into Scientology but later broke with the cult.