Lisa Marie Presley dies of cardiac arrest: 5 points about Elvis Presley's daughter

Moneycontrol News
Jan 13, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST

Lisa Marie Presley was nine years old when Elvis Presley died in 1977.

Lisa Marie Presley's first album, “To Whom It May Concern,” came out in 2003 when she was 35.

Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley, died on Thursday after she suffered cardiac arrest. She was 54. The singer suffered cardiac arrest in her Los Angeles home, according to entertainment website TMZ. She was then taken to hospital.

Here are 10 things to know about Lisa Marie Presley:

(With inputs from AP and Reuters)

TAGS: #Elvis Presley #Lisa Marie Presley #music
first published: Jan 13, 2023 09:02 am