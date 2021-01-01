Lipstick Under My Burkha's Aahana Kumra on her new show, work in COVID-19 times and pay cuts

Actress Aahana Kumra, who rose to fame with Lipstick Under My Burkha, a venture that was a success both critically and commercially, tried her hands at comedy in 2020 with a web show.

Sandwiched Forever, a family comedy, started streaming on SonyLIV from December 25. The show stars Atul Kulkarni, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Divya Seth along with Kumra.

When Asked why she took up a comedy project, she said, "I was interested in doing the show because it was comedy and nobody really casts me for a comedy show."

"It (the show) came to me at the right time. It was just after the lockdown. This was the first show that came to me. And I really wanted to start working," she said.

"While the show had come to me in January, but for some reasons it did not work out and then they went ahead and cast someone else. The shoot was supposed to happen two days before the lockdown, but then suddenly lockdown was announced and the shoot did not happen, and then in July I got a call saying that they are still casting for the show. So, we had to shoot for 15-20 days, but we had to rehearse for 30 days and I was like this is like a play and I am happy to be a part of a setup like this," Kumra told Moneycontrol.

Talking about shooting with COVID-19 related protocols Kumra said, "We were anxious about going to shoot after the lockdown, but it was one set. We did not have to move around to too many places. So, the show helped me in many ways with my anxiety going away, meeting other people after many months."

From every actor sanitizing him/herself before shooting to everyone wearing masks except for the actors, Kumra said the show was shot in many complications, but they managed.

"For safety, we carried food from home. I carried my induction stove, frying pan, snacks. Atul (Kulkarni) used to bring home-made food, Divya (Seth) used to get sandwiches. We ate a lot during the shoot. So, the challenge was to lose weight we put on because of all the eating," said Kumra.

Along with Sandwiched Forever, Kumra did two other web series in 2020 including Netlfix's Betaal and Marzi streaming on Voot. She said in 2020 over the top (OTT) platforms have been a savior for actors.

"People are running their kitchens so well now. I would not have imagined this kind of work. While TV pays well, it does not have the kind of roles one wants. I don't identify with those roles and the space. I remember being rejected by every TV serial."

She said, "When I had started working, for every TV show audition they used to tell me I don't know how to act. And I started questioning myself. And now when I look back I am like thank god they rejected me. At the moment I feel fortunate that I am working and I get work of my choice. And I am drawing a salary that I want."

However, she pointed out that money wise things are not great.

"Currently, when a show calls you they are like the budget is small, but we have a good role. The last two shows I did did not pay very well, but I was like do I sit at home thinking that they are not paying me my fees or should I just get to work. Right now there is dearth of content and this is why I have to do as much work as possible. Right now for me work is coming and that is enough."

Kumra said production houses are reducing pay citing COVID-19 related issues, but because a lot of content is being made actors are happy with the kind of work they are being offered.

For 2021, Kumra is working on an audio web series. "I was told that I have a very peculiar voice. I am going to be recording for that very soon. As for films, there is one project that is still in talks but nothing is yet finalised."