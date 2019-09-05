Like watching videos online? You could be spending 70 minutes on OTT platforms per day

Have you ever wondered how much time you spend watching videos online in a day? If you haven't, you should read this report.

KPMG released a study that suggests an average Indian viewer spends approximately 70 mins per day watching videos on OTT platforms, with a consumption frequency of logging on to the platform approximately 12.5 times a week.

The report titled "Unravelling the digital video consumer: Looking through the viewer lens", pointed out that the duration of the online video viewing lasts up to 40 minutes per session.

According to the report, watching videos on streaming platforms is not restricted to younger audiences. Those above 37 years spend considerable amount of time on online video platforms.

Around 1,458 OTT users from 16 cities participated in the survey, which was conducted to ascertain the usage pattern of consumers.

It highlighted that smaller towns are not only the focus areas of OTT platforms, but respondents in tier II cities showed a higher penchant for online video apps and didn't mind paying for the services.

Talking about spending, Ali Hussein, COO of Eros Now said, "Subscription is going to be an important contributor to the growth of the larger OTT ecosystem. We are seeing two trends in the space – one is the ala-carte business that we are seeing where consumers pay for services like Eros Now, Netflix. The second trend is where you see the bundled opportunities."

"India will be largely divided into 80:20 where majority of the consumers will be price conscious and go for bundled services and then there is going to be ala-carte buyers who potentially have more disposable income. The OTT and the SVOD (subscription-video on demand) market is poised to grow drastically," he added.

According to the report, respondents in higher income groups subscribed to the maximum number of platforms owing to higher disposable income, which corroborates increasing subscription propensity with age.

When it comes to content consumed in different languages, Hindi dominates the space as 64 percent respondents preferred viewing content in Hindi.

Nearly 30 percent of the overall respondents preferred consuming online video content in regional languages. While preference for South India based languages was around 20 percent, the preference for English language was just six percent.

Further, importance of telcos as a distribution medium was evident in the survey as three out of 10 users watched online video content on telco platforms.