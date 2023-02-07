 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lee Seung Gi announces marriage to girlfriend Lee Da In with a heartfelt note

Moneycontrol News
Feb 07, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST

Talking about his now-fiancee Lee Da In, Lee Seung Gi said, "She is someone with a lot of warmth and love, and she is someone I want to keep by my side forever." The couple are set to get married on April 7.

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In had made their relationship public in May 2021. (Image credit: @Leeseunggi, @xx__dain/Instagram)

Popular South Korean singer-actor Lee Seung Gi on Tuesday announced his marriage to girlfriend Lee Da In with a handwritten note on Instagram. The couple had made their relationship public in May 2021 and have set the wedding date for April 7.

"Today, I am relaying the most important decision of my life," Lee Seung Gi wrote. "I have decided to spend the remainder of my life with Lee Da In, whom I love, not just as a couple but as a married couple."

Talking about his now-fiancee, Lee Seung Gi said, "She is someone with a lot of warmth and love, and she is someone I want to keep by my side forever. I want to share our happiness together, and even if there are difficult times in life, I want to overcome those difficulties together without letting go of each other’s hands."

Here's the full letter shared by Lee Seung Gi on Instagram and translated by Soompi:

Hello, this is Lee Seung Gi.

It seems that I have many reasons to write long posts this year. Today, I am relaying the most important decision of my life.