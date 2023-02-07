Lee Seung Gi announces marriage to girlfriend Lee Da In with a heartfelt note

Popular South Korean singer-actor Lee Seung Gi on Tuesday announced his marriage to girlfriend Lee Da In with a handwritten note on Instagram. The couple had made their relationship public in May 2021 and have set the wedding date for April 7.

"Today, I am relaying the most important decision of my life," Lee Seung Gi wrote. "I have decided to spend the remainder of my life with Lee Da In, whom I love, not just as a couple but as a married couple."

Talking about his now-fiancee, Lee Seung Gi said, "She is someone with a lot of warmth and love, and she is someone I want to keep by my side forever. I want to share our happiness together, and even if there are difficult times in life, I want to overcome those difficulties together without letting go of each other’s hands."

Here's the full letter shared by Lee Seung Gi on Instagram and translated by Soompi:

Hello, this is Lee Seung Gi.

It seems that I have many reasons to write long posts this year. Today, I am relaying the most important decision of my life.

I have decided to spend the remainder of my life with Lee Da In, whom I love, not just as a couple but as a married couple. I proposed, and she accepted. We are holding our wedding on April 7. Now that I have someone to take responsibility of forever, I wanted to happily relay this news to you directly.

She is someone with a lot of warmth and love, and she is someone I want to keep by my side forever. I want to share our happiness together, and even if there are difficult times in life, I want to overcome those difficulties together without letting go of each other's hands. I hope you will show support for our future ahead, and we will live happily while continuing to give back to others. Thank you. Lee Seung Gi started his career as a singer in 2004. Later, he tried acting and went on to star in several series and reality shows, such as Brilliant Legacy (2009), My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho (2010), The King 2 Hearts (2012), Gu Family Book (2013), You're All Surrounded (2014), A Korean Odyssey (2017–2018), Vagabond (2019) and Mouse (2021). Lee Da In is an actor and the daughter of veteran actress Kyun Mi Ri, and the youngest sister of actor Lee Yu Bi. She made her debut in 2014. She was last seen in Alice and recently confirmed her next K-drama, Lovers.

Moneycontrol News