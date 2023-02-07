Lee Seung Gi announces marriage to girlfriend Lee Da In with a heartfelt note

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In had made their relationship public in May 2021. (Image credit: @Leeseunggi, @xx__dain/Instagram)

Popular South Korean singer-actor Lee Seung Gi on Tuesday announced his marriage to girlfriend Lee Da In with a handwritten note on Instagram. The couple had made their relationship public in May 2021 and have set the wedding date for April 7.

"Today, I am relaying the most important decision of my life," Lee Seung Gi wrote. "I have decided to spend the remainder of my life with Lee Da In, whom I love, not just as a couple but as a married couple."

Talking about his now-fiancee, Lee Seung Gi said, "She is someone with a lot of warmth and love, and she is someone I want to keep by my side forever. I want to share our happiness together, and even if there are difficult times in life, I want to overcome those difficulties together without letting go of each other’s hands."



Here's the full letter shared by Lee Seung Gi on Instagram and translated by Soompi:

Hello, this is Lee Seung Gi.

It seems that I have many reasons to write long posts this year.Today, I am relaying the most important decision of my life.

I have decided to spend the remainder of my life with Lee Da In, whom I love, not just as a couple but as a married couple.

I proposed, and she accepted.We are holding our wedding on April 7.

Now that I have someone to take responsibility of forever, I wanted to happily relay this news to you directly.

She is someone with a lot of warmth and love, and she is someone I want to keep by my side forever.

I want to share our happiness together, and even if there are difficult times in life, I want to overcome those difficulties together without letting go of each other’s hands.

I hope you will show support for our future ahead, and we will live happily while continuing to give back to others.

Thank you.

Lee Seung Gi started his career as a singer in 2004. Later, he tried acting and went on to star in several series and reality shows, such as Brilliant Legacy (2009), My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho (2010), The King 2 Hearts (2012), Gu Family Book (2013), You're All Surrounded (2014), A Korean Odyssey (2017–2018), Vagabond (2019) and Mouse (2021).