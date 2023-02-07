English
    Lee Seung Gi announces marriage to girlfriend Lee Da In with a heartfelt note

    Talking about his now-fiancee Lee Da In, Lee Seung Gi said, "She is someone with a lot of warmth and love, and she is someone I want to keep by my side forever." The couple are set to get married on April 7.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 07, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST
    Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In had made their relationship public in May 2021. (Image credit: @Leeseunggi, @xx__dain/Instagram)

    Popular South Korean singer-actor Lee Seung Gi on Tuesday announced his marriage to girlfriend Lee Da In with a handwritten note on Instagram. The couple had made their relationship public in May 2021 and have set the wedding date for April 7.

    "Today, I am relaying the most important decision of my life," Lee Seung Gi wrote. "I have decided to spend the remainder of my life with Lee Da In, whom I love, not just as a couple but as a married couple."


    Talking about his now-fiancee, Lee Seung Gi said, "She is someone with a lot of warmth and love, and she is someone I want to keep by my side forever. I want to share our happiness together, and even if there are difficult times in life, I want to overcome those difficulties together without letting go of each other’s hands."