'Leave my kids alone': Preity Zinta after woman grabbed, kissed daughter Gia

Preity Zinta on Saturday sent out a stern message to paparazzi and fans who tend to get too close to her toddlers Jai and Gia. The statement comes after the actor and Punjab Kings team owner faced a couple of incidents that left her "shaken".

"My children are not meant to be preyed on so please leave my kids alone and don't come to them for photos or touch/grab them," Preity Zinta wrote in her statement. "They are infants and need to be treated like infants, not celebrities."

Narrating the incidents that made her speak out, the actor spoke of a woman who grabbed her daughter Gia and kissed her without Preity Zinta's consent.

"A woman tried to take her (Gia's) photo. When we politely asked her not to, she walked away, then suddenly scooped my daughter in her arms and planted a big wet kiss next to her mouth, and ran off saying what a cute baby," Zinta wrote on Twitter. "This woman lives in an elite building and happened to be in the garden where my kids were playing. If I wasn't a celebrity, I probably would have reacted badly but kept my cool as I didn't want to make a scene."

Narrating the second incident when the paparazzi laughed as the actor was facing a difficult situation with what appeared to be a disabled beggar, Zinta said that over the years the man has harassed her for money and she has given it whenever she could, this time, however, things were different because she did not have any cash on her.

Ankita Sengupta