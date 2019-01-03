Leading Bollywood stars book their holiday calendar for 2019

By Joginder Tuteja

Even though Eid [Race 3], Diwali [Thugs of Hindostan] and Christmas [Zero] turned out to be damp squib for Bollywood in 2018, filmmakers are still scampering to get hold of the best festival releases in 2019. Except for Dusshehra which is yet to see a release announcement around it, all other major holidays have already been booked by Bollywood bigwigs in 2019.

Let's take a look:

Republic Day [Saturday, 26th January] - Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Cheat India, Thackeray - Release date - January 25

There is no real advantage that the Republic Day holiday is offering this year since it falls on Saturday. This anyway is a lucrative day for all releases and it won't make any added difference for any of the three new releases, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Cheat India and Thackeray, which would be practically seeing a regular Friday release a day before the holiday.

Valentine's Day [Friday, February 14] - Gully Boy - Release date - February 14

Valentine's Day is the season of love and hence it is quite apt to see Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt come together for Gully Boy. One waits to see how the two bring on some romantic chemistry on this date. As for the ones in love, it should prove to be a good date outing in the form of Gully Boy due to huge fan base that both superstars command among youngsters.

Holi [Thursday, March 21] - Kesari - Release date - March 22

Even though the official release announcement for Karan Johar production Kesari is March 22, it can well be assumed that the date would be advanced by a day. That's because Holi falls on this date and the makers would want to take advantage of the additional national holiday that they could leverage from. Akshay Kumar would begin his 2019 campaign with this biggie.

Good Friday [Friday, April 19] - Kalank - Release date - April 19

Karan Johar has booked another major holiday for himself, what with Kalank planned for April 19. The first big multi-starrer of 2019, Kalank, would definitely make the most out of the Good Friday holiday. For audiences, it would be a big screen outing to relish due to presence of Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha.

Eid [1st week of June] - Bharat - Release date - to be declared

Eid stands for Salman Khan. Period. His last two Eid releases [Race 3, Tubelight] may not have worked but with Ali Abbas Zafar as the director, he would definitely be aiming to make it big in 2019 at least with Bharat. The exact release date for the film would be announced once the Eid date is confirmed. However rest assured, the holiday season should begin well for Salman.

Independence Day and Rakhi [Thursday, August 15] - Mission Mangal, Batla House - Release date - August 15.

Typically films arriving in August have an advantage of two holidays - Independence Day and Rakhi. However, with both falling on the same date, Bollywood is missing out on one big day. Nonetheless, Mission Mangal and Batla House have decided to arrive on this date since it lends them an extended weekend of four days. May both the films emerge as huge entertainers.

Ganesh Chaturthi [Monday, September 2] - Chhichhore and Made in China - Release date - August 30.

This would indeed be a good outing for both Chhichhore and Made in China, what with Ganesh Chaturthi being perfectly placed on Monday. That ensures a four day extended weekend for the Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkummar Rao films. The makers of these films, Sajid Nadiadwala and Dinesh Vijan, have rightly decided to bring their distinct films on this lucrative weekend.

Gandhi Jayanti [Wednesday, October 2] - Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's next and Marjaavaan - Release date - October 2.

With Gandhi Jayanti falling in the middle of the week, the makers of Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's next and Marjaavaan (with Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh as the lead actors) have decided to arrive a couple of days before the regular Friday. Though this does give them an early advantage, it also means that the product needs to be really strong to leverage upon.

Diwali [Sunday, October 27] - Housefull 4 - Release date - October 25

Just like Republic Day weekend, even Diwali this year doesn't lend much advantage to the films that arrive on this weekend due to the festival falling on Sunday. This is meant to be the biggest day of the weekend for any regular release and the only advantage Housefull 4 would have is that it is a family film releasing at a time when audiences want entertainment.

Christmas [Wednesday, December 25] - Brahmastra, Sooryvanshi - Release date - December 20.

Just like Gandhi Jayanti, even Christmas is falling on Wednesday. However, the makers of Brahmastra and Sooryavanshi are arriving on the Friday before so that they can leverage from a mid-week holiday. As was seen in Zero, the film did see an escalation on this date despite being rejected. That said, only one of the two biggies would eventually arrive on this date.

(Joginder Tuteja is a trade expert and film critic, and loves to talk and write about anything that is related to films. Views are personal)