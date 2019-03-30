Leading Bollywood film and music producer T-series now YouTube's top channel

While music label T-series briefly dethroned Swedish Youtuber PewDiePie’s channel last week to become YouTube’s no 1 channel, it has since gone ahead with a significant margin.

T-series currently stands at 91.89 million subscribers, as against 91.79 million subscribers registered by PewDiePie — A subscriber difference of 1,02,330 at the time of writing this article.

From being India’s largest music label to becoming an entertainment conglomerate, T-series has become the one-stop shop for music production and film production. The company is also known for reviving the independent music scene.

T-series has invested large amounts in making singles and non-film music. For music promotions, it ventured into the digital space, and also made the first move to lock a deal with digital publisher and aggregator of Bollywood content Hungama.

Venturing further into the digital world, T-series joined hands with Spotify,a music streaming service considered as the most popular in the world, which is bullish about India’s music scene.

Similarly, other companies are betting big on T-series. E-commerce giant Amazon had partnered with T-series in 2016 ahead of the launch of Prime Video services. As per the deal, new releases by T-series stream on Amazon Prime within a few weeks of their theatrical release in India.

On the movie front, T-series has seen its ups downs. If Aashiqui 2 and Yaariyaan were successful at the box office, there were also films like Joonuniyat that couldn’t make a mark.

Shraddha Kapoor's debut film garnered Rs 78.64 crore with an investment of Rs 15 crore and 2014 release Yaariyan raked in Rs 38.45 crore which was made at a budget of Rs 21 crore.

However, last year was a strong for T-series in the movie business with successful ventures like Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety and Raid earning Rs 100 crore and Rs 98 crore, respectively.

Other films signalling that T-series is playing its cards right include for backing films raked in strong numbers both on the domestic front and overseas Tumhari Sulu (Rs 32.99 crore), Hindi Medium (Rs 63 crore) .

After a successful 2018, T-series has big plans for 2019 with as many as 10 films going on the silver screens in one month.

Among its forthcoming releases, T-Series continues to back different genres of films, with its 12 to 15 releases this year such as De De Pyaar De, Kabir Singh, Bharat, Batla House, Taanaji, Netro, Marjaavaan, India’s biggest dance film and so on.

But that’s not all. T-series this year ventured into the streaming space to produce a web series and films for its digital platform.

The company is working with over the top (OTT) players like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Zee5 and other such platforms for digital distribution of its home productions.