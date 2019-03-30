App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2019 06:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Leading Bollywood film and music producer T-series now YouTube's top channel

With a subscriber difference of 1,02,330 till the time of writing this article, T-series currently stands at 91.89 million subscribers as against 91.79 million subscribers registered by PewDiePie.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam
Source: Facebook.
Source: Facebook.
Whatsapp

While music label T-series  briefly dethroned Swedish Youtuber PewDiePie’s channel last week to become YouTube’s no 1 channel, it has since gone ahead with a significant margin.

Also read | T-Series vs PewDiePie: The race for No.1 spot on YouTube hots up again

T-series currently stands at 91.89 million subscribers, as against 91.79 million subscribers registered by PewDiePie — A subscriber difference of 1,02,330 at the time of writing this article.

From being India’s largest music label to becoming an entertainment conglomerate, T-series has become the one-stop shop for music production and film production. The company is also known for reviving the independent music scene.

related news

T-series has invested large amounts in making singles and non-film music. For music promotions, it ventured into the digital space, and also made the first move to lock a deal with digital publisher and aggregator of Bollywood content Hungama.

Venturing further into the digital world, T-series joined hands with Spotify,a music streaming service considered as the most popular in the world, which is bullish about India’s music scene.

Also read: Spotify adds 1 million unique listeners in India in less than a week

Similarly, other companies are betting big on T-series. E-commerce giant Amazon had partnered with T-series in 2016 ahead of the launch of Prime Video services. As per the deal, new releases by T-series stream on Amazon Prime within a few weeks of their theatrical release in India.

On the movie front, T-series has seen its ups downs. If Aashiqui 2 and Yaariyaan were successful at the box office, there were also films like Joonuniyat that couldn’t make a mark.

Shraddha Kapoor's debut film garnered Rs 78.64 crore with an investment of Rs 15 crore and 2014 release Yaariyan raked in Rs 38.45 crore which was made at a budget of Rs 21 crore.

However, last year was a strong for T-series in the movie business with successful ventures like Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety and Raid earning Rs 100 crore and Rs 98 crore, respectively.

Other films signalling that T-series is playing its cards right include for backing films raked in strong numbers both on the domestic front and overseas Tumhari Sulu (Rs 32.99 crore), Hindi Medium (Rs 63 crore) .

After a successful 2018, T-series has big plans for 2019 with as many as 10 films going on the silver screens in one month.

Among its forthcoming releases, T-Series continues to back different genres of films, with its 12 to 15 releases this year such as De De Pyaar De, Kabir Singh, Bharat, Batla House, Taanaji, Netro, Marjaavaan, India’s biggest dance film and so on.

But that’s not all. T-series this year ventured into the streaming space to produce a web series and films for its digital platform.

Also read | Growth story of the second screen: Here’s how OTT platforms are upping their game in India

The company is working with over the top (OTT) players like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Zee5 and other such platforms for digital distribution of its home productions.
First Published on Mar 30, 2019 06:42 pm

tags #Entertainment

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

IPL 2019 | After Pietersen, Graeme Smith Catches the Gully Cricket Bug

Aligarh DM Submits Evidence to EC on Rajasthan Guv's Remarks on Return ...

‘Will Pay Wife Maintenance Money With Rahul Gandhi's Minimum Income ...

'Congress to Win 22 Seats in MP'; Kamal Nath Predicts Poor Show for BJ ...

Elections 2019: Amit Shah Files Nomination From Gandhinagar

WATCH | Too Early to Worry About RCB Not Making Play-offs: Parthiv

Maharashtra Man Bangs 70-year-old Mother's Head Against Wall, Beats He ...

Dancing to Honey Singh’s Tunes on TikTok Lands Two Delhi Gangsters i ...

IPL 2019 | Ganguly as Advisor at Eden Gardens Conflict of Interest, Sa ...

PM's Mission Shakti address didn't violate model code of conduct: Elec ...

Government to borrow Rs 4.42 lakh crore in H1 FY2019-20: Economic affa ...

Hard to create a narrative that is different from the truth: CEA defen ...

Analysis: CPM manifesto attempts to sell old socialist wine in new bot ...

Trade ministry proposes delaying retaliatory tariffs on US goods

Trade optimism helps Wall Street open higher on last day of quarter

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Gold gains as dollar dips; palladium pares losses

Priyanka Gandhi's Ayodhya visit busts hollow claims, shows she has nei ...

Lok Sabha polls: Manipur People's Bill divides people, Meiteis seek ST ...

Lakshmi's NTR movie review: RGV's political film fails to pack a punch ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

US Attorney General William Barr to make Robert Mueller’s redacted r ...

India Open 2019: Kidambi Srikanth scrapes to three-game win over China ...

Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric ...

How to read anthologies, and learn about the adult world through Guy d ...

Best Smart TV deals under Rs 20,000 (2019): Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro to ...

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, DC vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders look to ...

Kalank Title Track: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry is like ...

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, KXIP vs MI: KL Rahul and Chris Gayle star ...

Mira and Zain Kapoor's wide smiles will uplift your weekend mood

Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to sue tabloid over fake div ...

Pahlaj Nihalani refutes Kangana Ranaut photoshoot claims says he signe ...

Sonakshi Sinha ‘khamosh’ no more on dad Shatrughan Sinha’s BJP e ...

The mad house at News18's REEL Awards . . .
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.