Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Laxmmi Bomb promoting love jihad: Hindu Sena writes to Prakash Javadekar demanding 'appropriate action'

The letter further states that since the Hindu community worships goddess Laxmi especially during Diwali, the film's release has been scheduled during the festival to provoke the Hindu community by negative publicity

Moneycontrol News

Days after Laxmmi Bomb was criticized heavily on social media for allegedly promoting love jihad, the Hindu Sena has written a letter to Information and Broadcast Minister Prakash Javadekar demanding appropriate action against the film's team.

Calling the film's title "derogatory" and "offensive" Vishnu Gupta, the National President of the HIndu Sena alleged that the film is making a mockery of Hindu Goddess Laxmi's name and also hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community.

The letter further alleges that the movie is promoting Love Jihad as the name of the male actor is Muslim and the actress is Hindu calling it highly intolerable.

Close
Gupta recently took to Twitter to share the letter and said, Gupta, tweeted, "Hindu Sena has given a complaint letter @PrakashJavdekar to take appropriate action against the promoters, cast, and crew of the upcoming movie "Laxmmi Bomb" starring @akshaykumar and directed by Sh Raghava Lawrence for making a mockery of Hindu Goddess Laxmi's name."

In his letter Gupta reasoned that since the Hindu community worships goddess Laxmi especially during Diwali, the film's release has been scheduled during the festival so as to provoke the Hindu community with negative publicity.

Disney Plus Hotstar announced that Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb will be hitting its platform on November 9. The film, directed by Raghava Lawrence, is the Hindi remake of the filmmaker's 2011 Tamil horror-comedy Kanchana. It also features Kiara Advani in a pivotal role.
First Published on Oct 21, 2020 03:12 pm

tags #Akshay Kumar #Hindu Sena #Laxmmi Bomb

