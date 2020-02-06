Laugh out loud as comedy continues to be fastest-growing genre in live events space

India is taking its comedians seriously. Just a tweet by comedian Kunal Kamra is enough to start a Twitter debate.

Jokes apart, comedy as a category is taking centrestage in the lives of Indians, which is helping comedy grow as a genre in various aspects.

One such aspect is live entertainment space where experts say comedy is the fastest growing genre.

Leveraging this opportunity is OML Entertainment, a global, artist-first media and entertainment company that is coming up with a comedy festival called The Circuit.

Touring Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore from March 7 to 15, the festival has a content line-up of over 100 shows with 150-plus comedians featuring comedians including Aakash Gupta, Rohan Joshi, Radhika Vaz, Tanmay Bhat, Anu Menon, Saikiran, Urjita Wani, Zakir Khan, among others.

Along with the growth witnessed in the stand-up comedy space, the idea for The Circuit may have also come from OML’s experience with their other comedy properties like LoLstars and Headliners that they have been doing for the last three years.

OML has been doing over 100 clubs every year for LoLstars which is a club show format. Last year they also took the property to international markets which helped LOLstars grow by 30 percent in revenues.

In India, LOLstar went to 30 cities in India.

Talking to Moneycontrol, Gunjan Arya, Chief Executive Officer and board member at OML, explained that in small format shows the smallest setup could be of 20 to 30 people which can go upto thousands. Like last year comedian Zakir Khan’s stand-up saw 2,500 footfalls at one time, pointed out Arya.

Even at The Circuit, there are shows in multiple formats. Clubs like the Circuit X will have bigger shows with three to four comedians for each show at 50 to 100-seater venues.

Auditoriums will be at 500 to 2,000-seater venues.

These are exciting times for comedians in India who have travelled from lesser-known venues to sponsored gigs in packed auditoriums over the last few years in India.

Adding to this, Arya said that “if you look at shows at comedy clubs and not just during weekends but also during weekdays, most of them are doing well. So, the appetite is there. And for us to launch the comedy festival, it was because the time is here.”

The time is indeed here for comedians with reports suggesting that a stand-up artist could now mint in the range of Rs 50,000 to Rs 10 lakh for an hour’s gig, depending on how popular the comedian is.

And keep in mind, this isn’t the only source of revenue for a comedian in India nowadays. Don’t forget the money coming for content created for online platforms

OML that chanced upon the comedy genre by sheer luck, organized its first event for AIB (All India Bakchod) who while putting together their event realized that they haven’t done it before and reached out to OML, remembers Arya.

“When we saw the turn out for the AIB event we thought there is an audience (for comedy), said Arya. Since then OML has experimented with artists and formats in the comedy space.

At The Circuit as well, OML has experimented with programming formats like The Big Comedy Debate, Musical Comedy, Roast Battle, Stand-up Game, Comedy Tag Game and Regional Comedy.

And if you are pondering over the last format --- regional comedy then you should know that according to reports, regional comedy accounted for a third at Rs 10 crore in the live comedy market which was Rs 30 crore in 2018. Plus, regional comedy is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 25 percent in the next few years.