Late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s last song to be launched as NFT, pre-bid offers touch Rs 1 crore

Representational image. [Image: Shutterstock]

NFT platform Diginoor is getting ready to offer the last unreleased song of Indian playback singer the late SP Balasubrahmanyam as a digital asset.

The platform said that the buyer will be given 51 percent of the copyright, giving the NFT holder the right to make the song available to the larger public, adapt or reproduce it in any manner.

The NFT auction of the 30-minute track will be held on April 9.

The unreleased track, which is in Tamil, was the last devotional track recorded by the singer, a few weeks before he passed away in September 2020 due to COVID-19 complications.

The album titled Vishwaroopa Darisanam was recorded by SP Balasubrahmanyam in collaboration with leading music label Symphony Records.

Diginoor is witnessing pre-bid offers for the NFT up to USD 150,000 (Rs 1.14 crore approximately). To give fans a preview, the NFT platform will release a one minute trailer of the song on its platform on April 2.

Diginoor, founded by 18-year-old Chennai-based entrepreneurs Shaamil Karim and Yash Rathod, has partnered with celebrities and production houses to launch NFTs including firms like Sivaji Productions, Reliance Entertainment, YNOT Productions, AVM Productions and Thenandal.

The NFT marketplace that started by offering digital assets of south superstar Rajinikanth's movie Sivaji raised USD 1 million in its seed funding round in January this year.

The round had seen participation from Contrary Capital, Sandeep Nailwal, Founder, Polygon Technology, Cred's Kunal Shah, Abdul Wahab Al-Halabi, MD at Embassy Capital, among others.

The platform which has so far launched NFTs from Tamil language movies including Chandramukhi and Kabali has plans to start selling Bollywood NFTs along with exclusive music and celebrity NFTs.