Lata Mangeshkar's health deteriorates, nobody allowed to meet her in hospital

Lata Mangeshkar has developed pneumonia in addition to Covid and is in ICU.

The health condition of country's singing icon Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after she tested positive for Covid-19, has worsened.

The 92-year-old Bharat Ratna awardee has developed pneumonia and Covid and has been admitted to the ICU. Currently, she has a team of doctors taking care of her.

At this point, nobody is allowed to meet the singer and doctors have said that it will take some more time for her to show signs of recovery. They, however, did not comment on how long she needs to be in the ICU.

'India's Nightingale' had tested positive on Tuesday, January 11, after reportedly contracting the virus from a househelp.

Speaking to PTI earlier, her niece Rachna had said, "She is mild Covid positive. Considering her age, doctors advised us that she should be in the ICU because she requires constant care. And we cannot take a chance. She will be fine. But it is going to take a while because of her age."

Ever since her hospitalisation was announced, social media has been flooded with messages and prayers for the 92-year-old's quick recovery.

Singer Kumar Sanu urged his social media followers to pray for Mangeshkar. “Wishing The Nightingale of India - Lata Mangeshkar Mam, a speedy recovery,” he added. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted: "Wishing Lata Mangeshkar didi a speedy recovery.”