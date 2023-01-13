 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Kuttey film review: Tabu manages to shine as jaded cop, even in a half-baked film with pointless gore

Sanjukta Sharma
Jan 14, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST

Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan Bhardwaj makes his director-writer debut with Kuttey - obviously inspired by Quentin Tarantino's films in structure and treatment.

A still from Aasmaan Bharadwaj's 'Kuttey' (2023).

Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey begins with a profusion of bloodbath and crimson. A wounded Naxal leader (Konkona Sen Sharma), black and blue, narrates a long-winded fable about a goat, a dog and a lion to the police officer (Kumud Mishra) who has her in custody. According to her nihilistic worldview, the lion is the system or the government, she and her ilk are the goat and society and police are the dog or the kuttey. What ensues is a lot of kuttey-baazi, as Bhardwaj, also the film’s writer, sees it — greedy, corrupt canines chasing a van full of cash, shooting everything that comes in their way. A tertiary drug cartel drama is thrown in, and a heist rounds it off.

Bullets fly a lot — textbook Tarantino-esque, where just when you think you’ve had enough, a head just plops down from a person’s neck spouting a blood fountain. Or someone goes looking for a gun under a swimming pool, its water gone red after a brazen shoot-out for no satisfying reason.

Tarantino worship is obvious; the film is structured like several of Quentin Tarantino’s films, divided into chapters and bookended by a prologue and a epilogue. There are touches of the director’s father, Vishal Bhardwaj, who himself has a lens similar to Tarantino in the way he treats and visualises scoundrels and misfits. Riffs of Dhan te nan, a track from Vishal Bhardwaj’s Kaminey (2009) play in the background as the violence unfolds — the director’s relish translating on the screen with mad energy. And like his father’s films, the milieu is largely north Indian, but in a Mumbai setting. Setting and age is of little consequence in the film. One moment it feels like Mumbai noir, and the next, a Nowhereland. It’s a lot of barking and yowling, bullets flying, cops, crooks and lovers plopping down in gunfights and then rising in slow-motion. Naxals pop up in unexpected corners like a sparse forest near Lonavala.

Konkona Sen Sharma in 'Kuttey'.

Bhardwaj begins the film with immense promise, placing the conflict between Naxalism and the law-and-order system outright. But he is so marginally invested in authentic details of his characters’ contexts, depending on arduously narrated fables and stories to convey the story’s theme and gist, that the film often feels like an overstretched pitch or a trailer of a film. There are many ideas here, but none of them coalesce for the powerful narrative it was meant to be.

The crew is impressive. Vishal Bhardwaj’s phonetic-driven, racy and raspy music to Gulzar’s lyrics accentuate the mayhem further. Editing by L Sreekar Prasad maintains a perfect balance between frenetic sequences and noir-like drawls in the action. Farhad Ahmed Dehlvi’s cinematography is focussed on conjuring gory beauty rather than capturing a city, a mood or emotions.