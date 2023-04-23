Kriti Sanon flies economy, plays with child on flight. Watch viral video

Actor Kriti Sanon was recently spotted flying economy on an IndiGo flight and playing with a child seated in front of her. A video of the incident is viral on social media with many lauding the 'Adipurush' actor and calling her cute.

Kriti Sanon, who is gearing up to promote her upcoming film 'Adipurush' with 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, had earlier said that she is “extremely proud” of the big screen adaptation of the Ramayana.

The multilingual period saga sees Prabhas as Ram, Saif Ali Khan in the role of Raavan, and Kriti Sanon as Sita.

“In ‘Adipurush’, I have a strong character and at the same time it is a period, historical film," she told news agency PTI in an interview. "It is a film that the entire team is extremely proud of. I hope and pray that people will also equally be proud of it. It is something that is so important to all of us. It is just not a film for us, it is way more than that. I hope it gets its due. I have a feeling it will."

The 31-year-old actor said the market has opened for all films in India. “It is a healthy time for all. Today a lot of bilingual, trilingual films are being made which earlier wasn’t the case. Technicians would still work across industries, many of them during my first film was from the South. But for actors it’s happening now, which is great,” she said.