Krishnam Raju, veteran actor and former union minister, dies at 83

Former Union Minister and veteran actor Uppalapati Krishnam Raju passed away on Sunday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was 83.

Raju was the uncle of Baahubali star Prabhas. Hospital sources said he was suffering from post-COVID-19 ailments.

He was a two-time Lok Sabha member and served as Union Minister of state in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Ministers of Telugu states, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and several film personalities were among those condoled his death.

"Saddened by the passing away of Shri UV Krishnam Raju Garu. The coming generations will remember his cinematic brilliance and creativity. He was also at the forefront of community service and made a mark as a political leader. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

Known as 'Rebel Star', Raju acted in over 180 films and remained a trendsetter with his rebellious characters.

He started his film career with Telugu movie Chilaka Gorinka in 1966. His last film was Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam. He won several awards and accolades for the various roles he portrayed in films.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in a statement condoled his death. KCR said that Krishnam Raju won the hearts of moviegoers with his unique acting style.

KCR added that Krishnam Raju served the people of the country as a member of the Lok Sabha, as a Union Minister and through the field of political administration.

He instructed officials to conduct the last rites of Krishnam Raju with official honours.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in a tweet said: "The death of former Union Minister and famous film actor Rebel Star Krishnam Raju is sad. His services to the people as an actor and political leader are memorable. Deepest condolences to the family members of Krishna Raju, wishing his soul to rest in peace."

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said Raju's death was a big loss to the BJP, the Telugu film industry and the people.

The AIG Hospitals, where he was undergoing treatment, in a statement that he was admitted there for post COVID complications on August 5. He was diagnosed with severe pneumonia caused by multidrug resistant bacteria and fungal organisms, and severe infective bronchitis.

He had heart rhythm disturbances during the hospital stay and suffered worsening of kidney function.