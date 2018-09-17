Cable, satellite and digital rights becoming key part of revenue mix for movies

While collections at the box office remain a key source of revenues for movies in India, a number of other drivers are fast becoming important -- sometimes even deciding whether a movie will become profitable.

Take the case of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, which marked the return of the three Deols.

The film did little at the box office, pulling in a meagre Rs 11 crore from theatres domestically, besides another Rs 0.95 crore from overseas. But the movie had managed to cover its Rs 28-crore production cost from the sale of cable and satellite (C&S) rights, which were bought for the same amount by Star network.

Separately, the digital and music rights were sold to Hotstar and Saregama for Rs 5 crore and Rs 3 crore, respectively.

Net, the movie pocketed Rs 41.90 crore from four revenue streams, for a profit of Rs 13.90 crore.

"For Bollywood, nearly 50 percent of the movies released are sold on cable and satellite (C&S) rights," according to a KPMG report, ‘Media Ecosystem- The Walls Fall Down’.

More than a third of the total television viewership is generated by films. Film channels and general entertainment channels (GECs) are the main buyers of these broadcast rights. Broadcast rights grew to Rs 1,900 crore in 2017.

C&S rights contributed 10 percent to the overall industry’s revenue in FY18. Compared to the previous year, this segment grew by 3-5 percent to Rs 1,610 crore in FY18. FY18 continued to see C&S and digital movie rights being sold as unbundled deals, with digital playing a crucial role.

Digital rights are driving up the C&S prices of tent-pole movies. Film premier and exclusive movie rights are being purchased by digital platforms, which showcase the movie before the C&S premier.

Sale of digital rights is one of the fastest growing revenue streams for movies. The streams are growing in conjunction with the rise of over the top (OTT) platforms.

In FY18, this segment garnered nearly Rs 620 crore, registering a growth of 28.6 percent over the previous year. Some of the key digital rights acquisition in FY18 comprised Padmaavat, which was acquired by Amazon for Rs 20 crore-25 crore, and the two Baahubali films by Netflix for Rs 25.5 crore.

Even Salman Khan’s Race 3 this year could not spread its magic at the box office. But, the film recovered its budget even before its release, after the satellite rights were sold for Rs 130 crore -- said to be the highest ever for a Bollywood film.

(Box office numbers sourced from Bollywood Hungama)