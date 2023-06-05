English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Kollam Sudhi, Malayalam actor, dies in car accident

    Kollam Sudhi was known for his comedy roles in various television programmes and also acted in a couple of movies.

    PTI
    June 05, 2023 / 12:14 PM IST
    Kollam Sudhi Instagram

    Kollam Sudhi met with a car accident early on Monday. (Image credit: kollam_sudhi_ /Instagram)

    Malayalam actor and television personality Kollam Sudhi died and three other artistes suffered injuries when the car they were travelling in met with an accident in Thrissur in the early hours of Monday, police said.

    Police said the car in which Sudhi (39), Ullas Aroor, Binu Adimali and Mahesh were travelling, collided with a truck at Kaipamangalam at 4.30 AM

    "It was a head-on-collision. All of them were taken to the hospital but Sudhi lost his life. The other three are undergoing treatment," police told PTI. Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Sudhi.

    Sudhi was known for his comedy roles in various television programmes and has also acted in a couple of movies.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #Kerala #Kollam Sudhi
    first published: Jun 5, 2023 12:03 pm