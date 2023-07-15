'Love and fog were the starting points of Kohrra, not murder': Sudip Sharma

Kohrra director Randeep Jha and showrunner Sudip Sharma. (Photo courtesy Netflix)

The just released Netflix show Kohrra opens with the discovery of the dead body of a man in a field in Punjab. The dead man, an NRI, was scheduled to be married in a few days. Starring Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Manish Chaudhari, Harleen Sethi, Varun Badola and Rachel Shelley, the immersive six-episode series is as much a police procedural and investigation as it is a study of the complex interpersonal relationships of the principal characters.

Director Randeep Jha (Trial by Fire) and showrunner Sudip Sharma (Paatal Lok), who has created the show along with Gunjit Chopra and Diggi Sisodia, spoke about the themes explored within the Punjabi language Kohrra.

Why did you call the show Kohrra?

Sudip Sharma: One obvious reason is that it’s set during the winter in Punjab, but more importantly, we wanted to talk about the fog in these characters' lives. It’s not just a show about the mystery of the murder or the actual truth, but also the fog in their minds, the fog in their lives, the fog in their relationships and how the answer probably lies just right ahead of you but you're not able to see it because of this fog and the years of conditioning or your own prejudices or whatever baggage we bring into our relationships. That was, in fact, the starting point of the writing of the show and it became a theme. Love and fog were the starting points, not murder.

When did murder come into it?

Sudip: Murder came in at some point of time, but the initial idea was to explore love and relationships and to explore the politics of love. It's difficult to make anything political anymore in this country. But I am intrinsically a very political person - by political I mean being able to explore various relationships and the politics of relationships, the politics of love, which is what we are trying to do here. Not socio-political politics, that I have done earlier. But more personal politics.

The show starts with the murder, and you think it's going to be a police procedural. However, Kohrra is also about interpersonal relationships and what's going on in the homes of many of these characters, a lot of them pivoting on love. How did you formulate the structure and map for the screenplay?

Sudip: That was the tricky part. With the writers and creators Gunjit and Diggi, we were trying to get the balance right. We wanted the wheels of a procedural or an investigative drama, which is interesting in its own right. The first thing that I told them when they pitched the idea to me - I was coming off Paatal Lok and back into Paatal Lok season 2 - I didn’t know if I wanted to do another police procedural. So, I suggested we veer away from that, even though it has the contours of a procedural, to make it more rounded. That was a constant thing that we kept telling ourselves - that we have to balance it out. We had to keep balancing the personal stories with the murder mystery, balancing the plot and the characters to keep a middle path.

How does the dynamic work between the both of you as showrunner and director?

Sudip: It works great because I have no intentions to direct, so I don't step on the director’s toes. My idea is to be able to provide a vision and set the landscape and then pass on the baton to somebody more competent to do it, or who is there for that particular role. As creators and showrunners, a lot of what we do is associated with production. A showrunner, I think, is also a producer. My job is to take a lot of the hassles off the books so that they are not passed on to Randeep. I'm the cushion, absorbing that, and also to provide the overall creative vision.

Randeep Jha: I had complete independence as a director and of course Sudip was always on set and very helpful. We discussed a lot about approach, gaze and perspective during pre-production. We also had discussions before every scene. When you read a script, you are seeing a story, but often there is a lot of layering behind it which the writers know, so discussion with the writers and creators is helpful. Once you are on set, you are directing emotions, so you know the beats of what and why and when. While directing you are directing one part, but there is a backstory and the creators provide context. The why and how gives clarity and helps when directing the scenes.

Sudip: It is not easy to absorb six and eight episodes as someone who comes in just three months before shooting. Because here we get very little time for pre-production. He has no idea and one day you say do you want to do this show and he says I'm doing it. Three months later, you're shooting. To absorb all the characters and backstories, etc., is really difficult. So having the showrunner and creators around helps as they are a knowledge bank of all that information.

Sudip, I noticed the use of music and song and the prevalence of intoxicants, both are things we can't seem to get away from when we see a Punjab set story, as you also explored in Udta Punjab. When you decide to set a story in Punjab, do these elements just have to find their way in?

Udta Punjab was really about that, as a sort of Punjab version of Traffic. It was really about what's happening with drugs in Punjab. But it's a very small part of the backdrop of Kohrra. Music, again, is a small backdrop of the story, per se, although there is a lot of music in the show. We have used great songs by Wazir Patar. I'm a big fan of the artist. I would say the elements are really flowing more naturally rather than consciously saying it’s Punjab so let's put in drugs. There are various unexplored sides of Punjab, which we tried to capture here. For example, we wanted to show the industrial side of Punjab which we normally don't get to see. Usually it’s the yellow-green mustard fields (sarson ke khet). We wanted to explore the other side, that's why we shot the series in Ludhiana; very few films or series are shot there. It’s mostly towards Amritsar or towards Chandigarh. Ludhiana has a more industrial, grungy, transport side to it that we have captured in the show.

Could you speak on the following recurring visual tools and themes in the show: the cell phone, which interrupts every situation and conversation; the use of window frames of doors; and the lensing – the tonal palette of the show.

Randeep: Since there are so many different tracks, along with the DOP (director of photography) Saurabh Monga, we decided to give each track and each character’s specific and varying social status a different feel. So, we had a different visual language for Balbir's (Suvinder Vicky) house which is treated differently from Steve's (Manish Chaudhari) house. We have shot some characters up close, some have had wide intros, some handheld, some tracking shots. The visual language was chosen based on the myriad story tracks. Only two characters were significant in Balbir’s house but they have a very unique, intense past. They never sit together and talk. They always speak from far away. How do we capture that? So we came up with the idea to use a house with a lot of doors and windows so that wherever you place the camera, you can see the two characters.

Sudip: I was reading this article by a prominent therapist in the New York Times about how the single most common reason for breakups in relationships and for the decline in the quality of relationships these days is the cell phone. The mobile has become such an important part of our lives but this information was shocking. I don't know if it was deliberate, but I think it probably just kind of seeped in from there. We’re never far from it and are totally dependent on it. I am a little bit wary of cell phones, though. I have a sort of love-hate relationship with my mobile phone. Given a choice, I would throw it away, but you don't have that choice.

Barun Sobti and Suvinder Vicky in Netflix series Kohrra.

Actors often talk about how it takes them a long time to come out of certain characters. As writers-creators and directors, do you also have to shed a script/ film, and how do you do it?

Randeep: In fact, more than actors, I think we are affected. From pre-production you start visualizing and then during shoot you are immersed in the story 24x7. Then to come out, you take a break and put yourself into a very different space or activity.

Sudip: I went on a Vipassana course. That's one way to do it. It helped, but it didn't completely exorcise all the baggage and demons. It’s like a relationship, but one that ends very strangely. For example, I was already in post-production for Paatal Lok Season 2 and we are now promoting Kohrra. It’s a show that I finished and delivered. When you make a film, on the other hand, it's finished and out in a month's time whereas shows have a much longer lifespan and typically it would come out three to six months later. By which time you've purged yourself of it. So, it's a strange sort of the relationship, like meeting somebody you once dated quite intensely, and now it's like, okay, we are strangers but we have to relive those days.

Kohrra dropped on Netflix on July 15, 2023.