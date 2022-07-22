Koffee With Karan: What Samantha Ruth Prabhu said about ex-husband Naga Chaitanya

The third episode of Koffee With Karan's latest season aired on July 21, with actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar as guests. The two opened up about marriage and their career, setting social media abuzz.

As expected, host Karan Johar had questions about Samantha Ruth Prabhu's split with Naga Chaitanya. The star couple had announced their separation in October last year, after four years of being married.

Johar sought to know if Samantha was on friendly terms with her former spouse. She admitted that there were hard feelings between the two still.

"You mean if you put us both in a room, you'd have to hide sharp objects?"

she said. "Yes, as of now." She added that they might become amicable at some point in the future.

During the episode, Samantha also addressed the social media trolling she had to endure after the separation.

"I couldn't really complain about it because I chose that path, I chose to be transparent and I chose to reveal a lot of my life," she told Johar. "And, when the separation happened, I couldn't be too upset about it because they invested in my life and it was my responsibility to have answers which I didn't at that point of time."

Akshay Kumar, the second guest, spoke about his ideological differences with his wife, author Twinkle Khanna, who has criticised the ruling BJP on several occasions.

"Whenever she writes something, I try to make her understand, ‘don’t cross the line', touch her feet, make her understand it will cause problems," Kumar said . "It takes two to three hours to make her understand."

Kumar added that he constantly stalked his wife's social media to keep tabs on what she says.

"You never know what she is going to write. I have to be careful all the time," he added.