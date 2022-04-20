KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty all set to have a 'winter wedding' this year: reports

Athiya Shetty shared three monochrome pictures with KL Rahul wishing him on his 30th birthday. (Image: @athiyashetty/Instagram)

Cricketer KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty are all set to get married this year in a “winter wedding”, an exclusive Pinkvilla report said quoting sources. The star couple, who made the relationship Instagram official last year, have however been tight-lipped about the impending big day that comes close in heels of other high-profile Bollywood weddings like Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar.

The couple is reportedly set to have a Karnataka wedding as Athiya’s father actor Suniel Shetty was born in a Mangalorean Tulu-speaking family in Mulki, Mangalore and Rahul too is from the same city.

Pinkvilla reported that preparations have already begun for the big day. The couple have been together for over three years now and have often shared loved-up photos on their social media profiles.

Just a day ago, Shetty shared three monochrome pictures with Rahul wishing him on his 30th birthday.

"Anywhere with you, happy birthday," she captioned the post.

They have even worked on brands together and are the ambassadors of eyewear company NUMI.

Athiya Shetty, who made her debut with Sooraj Pancholi in “Hero” back in 2015 and did two films after that. KL Rahul is the current vice-captain of the India men’s national cricket team in all formats. He captains the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League.





