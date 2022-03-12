English
    'Get your f****** ass up and work': Kim Kardashian blasted for tone-deaf advice to women

    "I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f****** ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days,” Kim said while dismissing the notion that the Jenner-Kardashian family was famous for no reason.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 12, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST
    Kim Kardashian is a reality TV star and a businesswoman.

    Kim Kardashian is a reality TV star and a businesswoman.


    American businesswoman and socialite Kim Kardashian is being slammed on social media for her 'tone-deaf and offensive advice' to women that urged them to "get your f***** ass up and work."

    For a Variety profile, Kim, her mother Kris Jenner and her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney were speaking about their businesses and while talking about how they have been generally perceived for being famous for no reason, Kim offered a piece of advice for businesswomen.

    "I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f****** ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days,” Kim said while dismissing the notion that the Jenner-Kardashian family was famous for no reason.

    "We focus on the positive. We work our asses off. If that's what you think, then sorry. We just don't have the energy for that. We don't have to sing or dance or act; we get to live our lives - and hey, we made it. I don't know what to tell you,” she added.

    Soon after the Variety piece was shared, Twitter users slammed the 41-year-old ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ star for what they called ‘tone deaf and offensive’ remarks.

    Many pointed out that Kim and her sisters were born into a wealthy family to famous lawyers and Olympians. Several blasted her for suggesting that people don’t want to work or are not working hard enough.

    "I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion... nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic," actress Jameela Jamil wrote on Twitter.

    Gravity Payments CEO Dan Price wrote: “Kim K is one of the hardest working people out there but hard work is not a very good predictor of success in business. For every success story there are 100 other people working 2 jobs and living paycheck to paycheck.”

    “Every woman should be offended by Kim Kardashian. I’m sorry my father couldn’t invest millions in my dream like your dad did for your boutique. Sorry I didn’t come from a privileged family living in Beverly Hills. Millions of hard working women out here let’s be CLEAR!” another user tweeted.

    See some more tweets:




    There were a few who pitched in with memes too.

    Kim Kardashian officially became a billionaire last year, according to Forbes. She makes money from TV shows, endorsement deals, her make up brands and other lifestyle businesses.
