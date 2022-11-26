'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter' actor Avinash Tiwary: 'I wasn't sure if I'm capable enough to play Chandan Mahto'

Bihar-born actor Avinash Tiwary returned to his roots, his home state, to play the part of the antagonist in the Netflix crime drama Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. The role of gangster Chandan Mahto is quite a departure for Tiwary who made his mark in movies such as Tu Hai Mera Sunday, Laila Majnu and Bulbbul.

The 37-year-old, who has long been a Mumbai resident, spoke about his latest web series, which is based on Amit Lodha’s biography (Bihar Diaries: The True Story of How Bihar’s Most Dangerous Criminal Was Caught).

The character you're playing in ‘Khakee’ seems to be mercurial and a little scary. What can you tell me about him?

When I first read the script, I remember being terrified. I wasn't sure if I wanted to do this. Also, I wasn't sure if I'm capable enough to play Chandan Mahto. There are things in the show that he does or that happen to him, that completely shook me up. It was also far removed from the social background and conditioning I come from.

Though it started with fear, producer Neeraj Pandey and director Bhav Dhulia had immense faith that I’d be able to pull it off and guided me. Thankfully, being observant since childhood, and as a curious soul, because I'm from Bihar and I kind of knew the milieu, I had an understanding of the caste politics and so much more that happens in Bihar. I think that was helpful to begin with.

I also went to the shoot beforehand and spent a lot of time talking to and observing the truck drivers because that's how my character’s journey starts. So my physicality started shaping up right from there. Right from ensuring that I get tanned, because there is a lot of sun exposure that happens for truck drivers, to how he cuts his hair. After that I just jumped in and allowed Bhav to guide me. I just hoped I'm able to do as he desired.

How prominent a role does an antagonist play when the material is based on a memoir? Amit Lodha’s book is about his journey in Bihar. The germ of the idea came from there, but by the time it became a series, it essentially became the story of the genesis of Amit Lodha in Bihar, and of Chandan Mahto concurrently, and how they intersect at a certain point. They have created and fictionalized certain parts of Mahto, because the book is from Lodha’s point of view and Mahto had to be more fleshed out. You said you were a little terrified of playing this part, but as an actor, do you get terrified no matter what the part? Is that how an actor should feel? I mean, there are the parts that you kind of feel are made for you. I have done a couple of parts that I instinctively knew were for me. I don't know how I felt about it but I strongly felt that I could do this really well. At the same time there are parts that really scare you because you just don't know if it will sit right with you. You should overcome that too. So yeah, it became a nice journey to explore certain things, especially my roots in Bihar. We have seen a lot of content which is about lawless hinterland India, often set in Bihar. There are a lot of cop-gangster dramas. How is this show different? This show is essentially the story of a cop vs a criminal, but it is also the story of an outsider versus an outcast. Lodha is from outside the social fabric of Bihar, posted there as an IPS. Chandan Mahto is an outcast of Bihar’s social fabric. How these two people grow in stature and collide with each other is also the subtle core of the show, which I don’t think has been seen. The other difference is Neeraj Pandey’s narrative and storytelling style, which keeps you engaged. What else have you got coming up? A wise man once told me that you can only do the films that come to you, and you can only choose from those. I don't think I am in a position right now to be able to choose and strategize. I think the faith and trust people put in you comes from the credibility that I may have earned over a period of time with my work. I desire to play diverse parts and showcase my versatility. Having said that, the fear of playing Chandan Mahto was that I might never be offered a hero's part from here on. At the same time, I know that it is most important for me to cater to the actor in me, and everything else is a by-product. If I have done a good job, I'll be able to do a good job as a hero or an antagonist: as a romantic hero, or as the biggest villain one can come across. Specifically I have ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’, Bejoy Nambiar’s show and another film coming up. So it seems like a decent slate right now.

Udita Jhunjhunwala is an independent film critic, lifestyle writer, author and festival curator. She can be found on Twitter @UditaJ and Instagram @Udita_J

