'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter' actor Avinash Tiwary: 'I wasn't sure if I'm capable enough to play Chandan Mahto'

Udita Jhunjhunwala
Nov 26, 2022 / 08:09 PM IST

Avinash Tiwary on playing a villain, drawing on his Bihari roots, and why 'Khakee' isn't just another cop vs criminal show.

Avinash Tiwary as gangster Chandan Mahto in the crime drama 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter'. (Photo: Netflix)

Bihar-born actor Avinash Tiwary returned to his roots, his home state, to play the part of the antagonist in the Netflix crime drama Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. The role of gangster Chandan Mahto is quite a departure for Tiwary who made his mark in movies such as Tu Hai Mera Sunday, Laila Majnu and Bulbbul.

The 37-year-old, who has long been a Mumbai resident, spoke about his latest web series, which is based on Amit Lodha’s biography (Bihar Diaries: The True Story of How Bihar’s Most Dangerous Criminal Was Caught).

The character you're playing in ‘Khakee’ seems to be mercurial and a little scary. What can you tell me about him?

When I first read the script, I remember being terrified. I wasn't sure if I wanted to do this. Also, I wasn't sure if I'm capable enough to play Chandan Mahto. There are things in the show that he does or that happen to him, that completely shook me up. It was also far removed from the social background and conditioning I come from.

Though it started with fear, producer Neeraj Pandey and director Bhav Dhulia had immense faith that I’d be able to pull it off and guided me. Thankfully, being observant since childhood, and as a curious soul, because I'm from Bihar and I kind of knew the milieu, I had an understanding of the caste politics and so much more that happens in Bihar. I think that was helpful to begin with.

I also went to the shoot beforehand and spent a lot of time talking to and observing the truck drivers because that's how my character’s journey starts. So my physicality started shaping up right from there. Right from ensuring that I get tanned, because there is a lot of sun exposure that happens for truck drivers, to how he cuts his hair. After that I just jumped in and allowed Bhav to guide me. I just hoped I'm able to do as he desired.