KGF, Kantara producers to invest Rs 3,000 crore over 5 years

Maryam Farooqui
Dec 26, 2022 / 04:01 PM IST

Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada-language films are giving tough competition to the Hindi film industry. Indeed, 37 percent of Hindi box office revenues this year have been from Hindi versions of southern films.

More blockbusters are in the offing. Producers of the two successful ventures of 2022, KGF 2 and Kantara, the Kannada-language films that set the box office blazing, are all set with their content pipeline for the next two years.

Hombale Films, the film production company behind the KGF franchise and Kantara, will be investing Rs 3,000 crore over the next five years. It plans to make 10-12 films over the next two years.

Upcoming releases

"We want to do at least one big movie every year. In 2022, we had KGF 2 and Kantara. In 2023, we have Salaar and expect it to be a big hit. Four more movies are in the pipeline for next year, including Fahadh Faasil's Dhoomam, which will be released in five languages (Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi), the Tamil film RaghuthataBagheera written by Prashant Neel, the director of KGF 2. We are also introducing Yuva Rajkumar, the grandson of  Rajkumar, the Kannada superstar of yesteryear," said Vijay Kiragandur, Founder, Hombale Films.

He said that Salaar will be released on a big scale with the company targeting 70-75 percent of the screens in India.

For 2024, Hombale Films has joined hands with Prithviraj Sukumaran for the social thriller Tyson, which will be a pan-India release. Another production of theirs will feature Sudha Kongara and the other film is Richard Anthony starring Rakshit Shetty of Kantara fame.