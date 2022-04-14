KGF: Chapter 2 review: Slick, stylish and swag

When KGF: Chapter 1 released, no one knew what was going to unfold on screen. But Rocky bhai blew everyone’s minds and with KGF: Chapter 2 , the audience was expecting something bigger, much bigger and massier. And director Prashanth Neel and Kannada star Yash have more than delivered!

Starting the historic cinematic journey in the gold mines at KGF, we see the transformation of Rocky (Yash) from a poor boy to a hero who is revered by lakhs of common people and feared by a few (politicos and criminals). Vijayendra Ingalagi (Prakash Raj), Anand’s son, narrates the story for us in KGF: Chapter 2, and with Rocky at the centre of the KGF empire, we discover that his enemies are more dangerous as he sets out to broaden his horizons. What happens when Prime Minister Ramika Sen (Raveena Tandon) discovers the truth about Rocky and his KGF empire?

If there are three words to describe this film, they would be - slick, stylish and swag. Director Prashanth Neel, who has written the story and screenplay, has ensured that Rocky is not a one-dimensional character who is just a killing machine. Rocky’s relationship with his mother and then the romantic relationship with Preethi (Srinidhi Shetty) ensure there is enough sentiment to the film to carry the story forward. A softer side to Rocky bhai is revealed in this chapter where we see him smile, forgetting the angst and anguish in his life for a few moments. These sentimental scenes, which provide key turning points in Rocky’s life, have been seamlessly woven into the action flick. He may shoot a bullet a second but he has a heart and that’s what comes out in this second chapter.

Technically, KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the best Indian films in recent times. The camerawork, the music and the editing are top-notch. Director of photography Bhuvan Gowda has given us a film where the visuals remain firmly etched in your mind long after watching it. Ravi Basrur’s background score and music are among the highlights of the film which make you anticipate and eagerly wait to see what transpires next. Editor Ujwal Kulkarni and the director’s use of plenty of intercuts is another highlight in this film - a technical aspect that’s not exploited much in films here. Prashanth Neel’s love for Westerns has been amply incorporated but we also see shades of Mad Max in this film.

The Yash-starrer is racy and provides many edge-of-the-seat and mass moments. The entry of Yash and Viking-inspired Adheera (Sanjay Dutt), for instance, are brilliant scenes and the action scenes between Yash and Sanjay Dutt have been superbly choreographed by Anbariv (Anbumani and Arivumani). The different obstacles and conflicts Rocky has to deal with always revolve around action - he says at one point, “I don’t like violence”, but if violence likes him, there’s not much he can do. Rocky doesn’t keep shooting his mouth off like most heroes - his actions speak louder than words but when he does speak, the dialogues are punchy.

Both Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon have been given strong characters with well-written scenes where they stand up to Rocky. Srinidhi Shetty’s role may be small but it does have a character arc and she performs well.

Yash is all swag and style in KGF: Chapter 2 and he and Prashanth Neel has delivered a mass entertaining film that touches you with its sentiment and packs a punch with its action. Rocky asks in the film, “Did you miss me?” The answer would be yes.