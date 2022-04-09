'KGF - Chapter 2' (Hindi) demolishes advance booking record of 'RRR' (Hindi)

It's turning out to be a great time for movie theatres, with even pre-pandemic records being broken.

Consider this: The Kashmir Files looks like it might breach Rs 250 crore this weekend and RRR [Hindi] has already gone past Rs 225 crore in collections. Now advance bookings for KGF - Chapter 2 [Hindi] indicate we could have yet another Rs 250 crore grosser in theatres soon. In just three days of advance bookings, the Yash starrer has hit sales of around Rs 10 crore, double the amount (around 5 crore) that RRR [Hindi] had raked in before the first show commenced. S.S. Rajamouli directed RRR then went on to have an opening day of Rs 20.07 crore, and is still going strong.

The only other films with such massive advance bookings have been Baahubali - The Conclusion, War and Thugs of Hindostan. While Baahubali - The Conclusion was a sequel to a blockbuster, the other two were event releases with superstars as they arrived on Gandhi Jayanti and Diwali holidays, respectively. In the case of KGF - Chapter 2 [Hindi], the sequel factor does come into the picture while the stardom that Yash has gained over the years is a major contributing factor too. The film releases on April 14 - Tamil New Year or Puthandu in the south and Baisakhi in the north-west.

Anil Thadani, whose company AA Films is distributing the film in Hindi, strategized the release planning months in advance and the results are there to be seen. Instead of focusing just on multiplexes across the country, something which is the focal point for most big film releases, he has penetrated deep into the B and the C centers as well. The success of Pushpa [Hindi] in such belts has shown how audiences in the interiors crave such stylized south action masala and the advance booking numbers even in such centers paint a good picture.

As for the multiplexes, the ticket rates are high again, something which augurs well given the spending capacity of the urban audiences. This is not the first time that it is happening for film releases, be it pre or post pandemic. Ticket rates for event releases that arrive on major festivals [EDX - Eid, Diwali, Christmas] are often upped by around 20%, especially on the weekends, and that does make good business sense.

All of that should ensure that KGF - Chapter 2 [Hindi] is now set for a big beginning, and most definitely amongst the Top-10 ever for any Hindi release. Examples of films that have done business of over Rs 50 crore on their very first day are War and Thugs of Hindostan, and they would remain untouched. After all, they arrived on big holidays and enjoyed a solo release. KGF - Chapter 2 [Hindi] is releasing in the same week as Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor.

The suspense of how much money KGF - Chapter 2 [Hindi] makes on Day will only be solved this Thursday. In the meantime, here's a look at the Top-10 Hindi openers of all time:

War - Rs 53.35 crore

Thugs of Hindostan - Rs 50.75 crore

Happy New Year - Rs 42.60 crore

Bharat - Rs 42.30 crore

Baahubali - The Conclusion [Hindi] - Rs 41 crore

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo - Rs 40.35 crore

Sultan - Rs 36.54 crore

Sanju - Rs 34.74 crore

Dhoom: 3 - Rs 34.50 crore

Tiger Zinda Hai - Rs 34.10 crore