KGF 2’s strong advance bookings may help film surpass RRR’s box office revenue

'KGF - Chapter 2' is scheduled to release on April 14, 2022. (Image: Twitter)

Exhibitors are busy managing advance bookings for KGF 2, the film that will hit theatres on April 14 and is faring better than RRR, the movie that crossed Rs 1,000 crore ($131 million) in worldwide box office collections.

Film trade analysts note that KGF 2 is reaching the Rs 20 crore mark in advance bookings compared with RRR, which had collected Rs 5 crore for its Hindi version a day before its release. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi version) had collected about Rs 35 crore in advance bookings.

Vishnu, the owner of Kasi Talkies, a four-screen multiplex in Chennai, expects KGF 2 to open with strong collections based on the advance bookings.

“We are starting the first show for KGF 2 as early as 4 in the morning and for the opening day, all our shows are housefull. All the shows for the first four days are going to be sold out,” Vishnu said.

The mood is similar in the bigger multiplexes. Amit Sharma, MD of Miraj Cinemas, said KGF 2 is close to the best-performing films including Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Avengers: Endgame in terms of advance bookings.

“We have sold over 1 lakh tickets so far in advance and it is much better than RRR. While RRR grew in Hindi territory later after publicity and strong word of mouth, KGF 2 is a franchise film and people already liked the first instalment, so there is awareness about the sequel,” he said.

Five languages, 6,000 screens

KGF 2, which will be released in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, has crossed 2.5 million tickets in advance sales on BookMyShow, said Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer-cinema.

“Advance booking of KGF 2 is much bigger than RRR,” said Nitin Menon, cofounder of NV Capital, who added that the film should have a bigger opening than RRR. “Whether it will be able to maintain that in the coming days will purely depend on the content and word of mouth.”

Karan Taurani, senior VP at Elara Capital, estimates that KGF 2 will breach collections of RRR based on positive word of mouth. RRR, which was released on March 25, became the second-highest grosser at the Indian box office. It has surpassed collections of Baahubali: The Beginning, and has collected about Rs 670 crore so far and is expected to touch Rs 720 crore in lifetime business.

The sequel to the KGF franchise is expected to open with Rs 100 crore at the Indian box office, which is close to Baahubali 2 and RRR, films that have reported the biggest openings, said Taurani.

RRR opened with collections of Rs 136 crore and surpassed Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's Rs 133 crore on its opening day in April 2017.

KGF 2 will be released across 6,000 screens compared with 6,500 for Baahubali 2 and 7,500 for RRR. The first part was released in December 2018.

Sharma of Miraj Cinemas expects the Hindi version of KGF 2 to do business of Rs 120-150 crore in the first four days.

Regional going pan-India

In terms of lifetime collections, the Hindi version of KGF 2 is estimated to be in the range of Rs 270 crore to Rs 300 crore, which would be about 40 percent of the film’s overall box office numbers.

“This new phenomenon of regional markets becoming the new national will aid the growth of theatrical revenue. Till now, you hardly had regional collections making a huge dent in the Hindi markets. But post the Baahubali franchise, we saw movies like Saaho, Pushpa, RRR and now KGF 2 banking on pan-India releases,” said Menon. “This is going to be the trend moving forward and all the regional markets down south, especially Telugu, will eye the Hindi markets more aggressively.”

Taurani estimates the Hindi box office revenue will grow 30 percent versus pre-Covid levels.

“The first half of FY18, which reported growth of 27 percent year-on-year, is the best H1 historically with big releases like Baahubali 2. In FY23, overall Hindi box office revenue is expected to breach pre-Covid levels, driven by a strong content pipeline and positive surprises within regional content with Hindi dubbed versions,” he said.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes